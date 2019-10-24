What 8 Successful Women Executives Wish They Knew Earlier in Their Careers

Gemma Lloyd, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of WORK180, a global jobs platform, says:

"When I first started in my career, I went all in. I was confident and ready for anything, but soon -- because I was young, a woman and working in a male-dominated industry -- my clients and even colleagues started assuming I was in a PA role instead of their equal. This made me feel less confident to the point where, even if I had an idea or knew the answer, I lost the courage to speak up.

Eventually I started to regain my voice, and soon a better job and higher salary followed. I just wish I knew then that I didn't have to stay silent for so long: if you're good, if you have ideas, you need to speak up for yourself from the get go. No one else will.

Another thing I struggled with was reaching out and asking for help. Entrepreneurs have a tendency to think they should solve all their problems themselves. It took me a while -- specifically, going through the Startmate accelerator program -- to learn that I didn't have to do everything by myself. There are so many people willing to help you, to mentor you, that there's just no point in suffering in silence."