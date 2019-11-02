Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 3 Mind Blowing Facts About SRK's Fortune
The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 on Friday. Born on November 2 1965, the superstar has about 83 movies to his credit and multiple awards for varied roles in his career of 31 years.
SRK’s estimated net worth is around $600 million (Rs 4,200 crore), as of 2019. With about 83 movies, endorsements, television hosting and multiple business ventures in his name, he is one of the richest men in India.
We tell you three mind blowing facts about the Badshah’s fortune on this special occasion.
Amongst The Richest Actors in the World
Shah Rukh in 2014 was ranked as the second richest actor in the world in the Wealth-X’s Hollywood and Bollywood Rich List.
The only Indian actor to appear in the list, SRK had beaten Hollywood superstars like Tom Hanks, Johny Depp, Tom Cruise and Adam Sandler to bag the second position below the world famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld.
This year, SRK has emerged on the number one position in the top 20 richest actors in the world list collated by Wealthy Gorilla, a self-development blog.
Rs 515 crore Yearly Earning
SRK’s started his career in 1988 with a Doordarshan TV show Fauji that earned him a salary of Rs 50. Fast forward 31 years, the filmstar charges Rs 40-45 crore per film, along with production.
In comparison, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan charge around Rs 45-50 crore per film, whereas Amitabh Bacchan earns Rs 18 crore for every movie.However, his estimated yearly earning is Rs 514 crore, with major sources being his production company Red Chilies Entertainment and the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders in which he has a 55 per cent stake.
Bungalows in London and Dubai
Conspicuously perched on the Bandra beach front, SRK’s iconic bungalow Mannat, is valued at Rs 200 crore currently. However, that’s not the only prime property that the Badshah owns.
SRK owns a house in London’s one of the posh neighborhoods, Park Lane which has the most expensive properties in the city. It cost him Rs 172 crore in 2009.
Located at Pal Jumeriah is SRK’s king size bungalow in Dubai. The beach front 14,000 square feet property cost the actor Rs 24 crore at the time of purchase.