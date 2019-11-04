Startups

4 Start-ups That Can Help You Beat Air Pollution And Smog

While lawmakers are doing their bit to tackle the environmental crisis-for instance the Odd-Even scheme in Delhi-several start-ups are also looking to help deal with the situation
Image credit: Shutterstock
A white layer of smoke has enveloped New Delhi, the capital of India. Poor air quality index and increasing breathing issues among the citizens has led to the declaration of public health emergency on November 1. Among several reasons, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the major reasons for increased level of air pollution in Delhi every year during this time. Industrialization, unplanned setting up of factories, construction works and Diwali celebrations using harmful crackers also aggravate the situation.

While government is doing its bit to tackle the environmental crisis, several start-ups are also looking to help people deal with the situation. 

Let’s take a look at some of the companies working towards providing solution to deal with air pollution:

Nanoclean

Nanoclean
Image credit: Nasoclean Official Website
Founded in 2017 by IIT graduates Prateek Sharma, Tushar Vyas and Jatin Kewlani, the company produces Nasofilters to protect users from increasing air pollution. According to the company website, Nasofilters are made using nano-technology which ensures minimal pressure drop while breathing and there is no breathing discomfort. The nasofilters are  a respiratory nasal filter that sticks to your nose and prevents entry of harmful air pollutants (PM2.5). The Delhi-based start-up claims that its products such as Nasofilters, Nasofilters pollution net, Nanoclean AC filters helps purify the air filters out dust, smog, pollen and bacteria. In a bid to ensure that the products reach the general masses, the Nasofilters are priced at INR 10, according to media reports.
Nirvana Being

Nirvana Being
Image credit: Nirvana Being Twitter
Delhi-based Nirvana Being offers pollution-free masks and other anti-pollution products. Founded by Jai Dhar Gupta in 2015, this start-up offers Vogmask which has been certified by CE and NIOSH (United States National Institute of Safety and Health). According to the official website, the masks have 95-99% filtration technology and are also reusable and recyclable. According to the company, the idea came into being after Gupta himself was dealing with lungs problems due to air pollution. Apart from pollution masks, the company also offers indoor purification and monitoring solutions such as for homes, cars and centrally air-conditioned buildings. The services of this start-up is currently available in the Delhi-NCR region.
BreatheFresh

BreatheFresh
Image credit: BreatheFresh Twitter

Delhi-based BreatheFresh Solutions was founded in 2017 by Gaurav Arora and Bhawani Bhateja and is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle by creating cleaner indoor air naturally. It offers an air purifier bag called Vayu Natural Purifying Bags with polyurethane filters which absorbs pollutants from the air. According to the official website, one such bag can last for one year. Users need to just keep the bag in direct sunlight once a month to recharge. Apart from air pollutants, the bags also help reduce bacteria, mould and mildew, allergens and unpleasant odors. Apart from this, the start-up also offers air quality monitor, Airfeed; Air Purifying Plants named OXY-GEN to reduce the impact of air pollution indoors and an antibacterial essential oil blend, Pureefy.

Clairco

Clairco
Image credit: Aayush Jha LinkedIn

Bengaluru-based Clairco offers indoor air quality management to businesses. Clairco is an Interner of Things-based start-up which gives data on air quality data and real-time data on air borne pollutants which can affect customer and employee health. Founded in 2018 by Aayush Jha, Udayan Banerjee and Melvin George, Clairco uses low-drag air filters for filtering the air. The filters can be retrofitted to any type of air-conditioning machine and turn them into air purifiers, according to reports. According to media reports, Clairco is currently doing paid pilots for schools, office spaces, tech parks and hotels.

