4 Start-ups That Can Help You Beat Air Pollution And Smog

While lawmakers are doing their bit to tackle the environmental crisis-for instance the Odd-Even scheme in Delhi-several start-ups are also looking to help deal with the situation

November 4, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A white layer of smoke has enveloped New Delhi, the capital of India. Poor air quality index and increasing breathing issues among the citizens has led to the declaration of public health emergency on November 1. Among several reasons, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the major reasons for increased level of air pollution in Delhi every year during this time. Industrialization, unplanned setting up of factories, construction works and Diwali celebrations using harmful crackers also aggravate the situation.

While government is doing its bit to tackle the environmental crisis, several start-ups are also looking to help people deal with the situation.

Let’s take a look at some of the companies working towards providing solution to deal with air pollution: