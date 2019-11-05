Happy Birthday Captain: #5 Interesting Facts About Virat Kohli

The king of the Indian cricket team turns 31 and he is the perfect example of a great sportsman and leader

November 5, 2019 4 min read

Some have a legacy and some who build one. Virat Kohli is among the latter who has established himself as the greatest cricketer of all time. This young gun from Delhi entered the International field and since then has been leaving an imprint. The king of the Indian cricket team turns 31 and he is the perfect example of a great sportsman and leader.

11 years ago Kohli made his debut in the cricketing world. The poster boy of Indian cricket who has made us proud had his own set of difficulties to deal with. During Ranji Trophy he lost his dad but he didn’t give up and just worked hard towards achieving his dreams.

Despite having ups and downs, he craved a way for himself and today is one of the best cricketers that the world has to offer. While you must love Virat and be his loyal followers, we bring some interesting facts about the man who is loved by millions in India.

