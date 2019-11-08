These 5 Products Can Help You Get Some Much-Needed R&R

Time after work should be spent unwinding.

November 8, 2019 2 min read

Entrepreneurs are not living the Office Space life. Life is not so exhaustingly dull that you’re so bored from watching TV all night that you’re physically tired at work the next morning. For entrepreneurs, it’s the opposite. You’re spending so much time in meetings, running all over town, thinking about the next big initiative, that it can feel impossible to relax.

But as much as it may hurt you to admit, you do need to relax — your business likely depends on it. Here are some things that might help.

Puzzles

Image credit: Amazon

Didn’t see this coming, did you? Puzzles have been shown to improve memory and problem-solving skills, lower stress levels, and even increase productivity. All the reported benefits are positively ideal for any active entrepreneur.

Here’s a suggestion that’s just $13.99 now.

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Image credit: Amazon

Does a massage sound pretty nice right now? It probably will sound even better at the end of a long day at work. Rather than spend hundreds on personal massages, this budget-friendly device will give you a warm, deep kneading back and neck massage that will reduce the tension you built up all day.

Get it for $45.99.

Douni Sound Machine

Image credit: Amazon

Research has shown that a walk in the woods — or even recordings of nature sounds — can soothe your heart rate and alter connections in the brain. Improving your heart and brain health can only help in the long run, right? This portable noise machine features 24 total sounds in three different categories, including nature, white noise, and fan sounds to help you relax and get to sleep when you need.

Get it for $35.95.

The Republic of Tea

Image credit: Amazon

According to a new study by University College London, daily cups of tea can help you recover more quickly from the stresses of everyday life. Let Get Relaxed Tea do that for you. This 36-count of soothing, easy-to-brew tea will be a great companion when you finally sit down for the evening.

Get 50 bags for $11.70.

InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Aromatherapy Diffuser

Image credit: Amazon

Aromatherapy has a myriad of benefits, especially regarding rest and relaxation. Lavender, lemon, bergamot, ylang ylang, clary sage, and jasmine have all been shown to reduce stress considerably. You just need a diffuser to enjoy the benefits and this one can help you out.

Get it for $29.99.