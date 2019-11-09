#5 Best Budget Wireless Earbuds of 2019
Talking about the number, Apple’s Airpod has been dominating the market when it comes to wireless headphones. However, several companies are competing to win the race and have been launching great wireless earbuds.
Better sound quality, battery life and improved performance, the credit for all this invention go to Apple’s Airpod. Undoubtedly, one innovation opens the door for various other and leaves consumers with choices to pick from.
While Airpods are not in everyone’s budget and not everyone is fond of it, we have a list that satisfies the appetite of every tech enthusiast. Entrepreneur India lists out earbuds that have been personally reviewed by us. We curate the best, budget, and quality devices. To put it simply this is truly your perfect wireless earbud guide.
Flybot Beat
Not a very known brand, Flybot is a new entry in the market but is the budget player which gives them leverage to make it big. Both earbuds have the charging case and are pretty easy to carry.
As per the price, it has a decent sound quality and offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Having used it for a week, the bass output is the USP of the device. It comes with a battery life of more than 24 hours, assistant support, IP X5, and sweat resistance.
Price: INR 2599
Noise Shots X5 Charge
Noise is the company that gives us multiple offers to choose from. The X5 charge is a developed version of its successor X3. From charging case, IPX5 sweat-proof to Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and player unstop music for 5 hours, X5 also acts as a power bank in case of emergency for your smartphones.
Quite a piece, we must agree!
Price: INR 4,999
Xech Speaker Pods
Well, we would call it amazing sound wear that is easily portable. It isn’t just an earpod but also a Bluetooth speaker. The Ear Pods has a touch-sensitive control. What makes this special is how it can be a party maker and create an impact.
How to use the ear pods? Just insert it inside the box and it becomes your speaker. We love how it is Siri and Google Assistant and lets you take control of its features.
Price: INR 3,999
CrossBeats Elektra
Cross beats is an Indian company known for its wireless headphones and earphones. A budget buys this one has excellent bass and output.
As per the budget, it gives you a premium feel. Sticking to minimal design, the device does look cool. The device has an inbuilt battery and you can hear music for up to 4 hours.
Price: INR 5,999