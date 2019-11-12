#5 Best Premium Range Earbuds of 2019
A perfect pair of earphones can make all the difference in the world. The advancement of technology has made sure that we enjoy Music at absolute best. However, picking the right one can be a challenge especially when planning to invest a hefty amount.
So we have done that job for you. Every product listed here has been carefully looked, reviewed and picked, so we can give you our top choices. When planning to invest good, it's important you invest for good.
Now that you are ready, let’s get started.
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling
When it comes to quality, Sony is indeed a great player. However, it has never been a wireless type but breaking the thing Sony has come up with a Sony WF-1000XM3 model. Little hefty on your pocket, the device does promise great sound quality.
Sony is competing with a player like Beats, Sennheisers, Master & Dynamic and Bang & Olufsen. What makes this earpod a good pick are the features it comes with - active noise cancellation technology to reduce ambient noise.
Having used it on runs and light cardio, sweat doesn’t bother it much. However, what only disappoints us is the fact that it isn’t waterproof and sweatproof.
Price: INR 24,200
AirPods Pro
Keeping its price standard, it is quite possible one can be disappointed with Apple. However, we also must admit that the makers have their way to please us when it comes to their wireless earphones.
From design, case, bass to noise cancellation, this model has a lot more than the previous one. It is sweat and water-resistant. Also, you are an Apple user and you are always one.
The great thing about this model after using it thoroughly we can gladly say how it easily blocks out your environment so you can focus on what you’re listening to. The device goes on sale in the second week of November.
Price: INR 24,900
Jabra Elite Active 65t
This one is love! Jabra Elite Active 65t is a budget premium price that comes with Bluetooth 5.0, good sound quality, battery life up to 15 hours, and a secure fit. To say simply this is the best earpod that has impressed us with its sound quality. It is water and sweat resistant. It’d quite a piece for the fitness enthusiast.
Elite Active 65t is similar to the standard Elite 65t model. The making of it is a little bulky which is something we don’t find very pleasing. It is easy to use them for a while, however, after a point they become uncomfortable.
The quality indeed is great and gives you a premium feel. It takes about 3 hours to fully charge the case and earpieces.
Price: INR 14,999
Bose SoundSport Free Wireless
Innovative design, high-tech quality and the name Bose itself is good enough to bet your money on. The best thing we love about this piece is its minimalistic, classic design.
As the name suggests it is the right pick for all fitness enthusiasts. Noise reduction is a feature, we all search for and SoundSport justifies it quite well.
The only shortcoming is at times you will have to keep adjusting the earbuds time and again.
Price: INR 18,990
Optoma NuForce Be Free5
Not every premium piece should cost you more than your entire home utility bill. That’s where Optoma NuForce BE Free5 comes into play. The product comes on our list not only for being an affordable premium piece but also for the quality.
We have loved it purely because of the wireless experience it gives us. Plus the matte finish and LED in each earbud gain more points from us. Unlike many earbuds, this one fits itself perfectly in our ears.
While the sound quality is great, it frustrates us when it keeps losing on its connectivity. But the features it provides in the given rate makes it worth a try.
Price: INR 9090