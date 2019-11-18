5 Yesteryear's Entrepreneurs Who Today Are the Most Sought-after Investors

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, has carved his niche in the pages of entrepreneurship. The entrepreneur is now focused on helping other entrepreneurs by investing in their ventures.

Sharma concluded an undisclosed pre-series A funding for indoor plants ecommerce start-up Nurturing Green and is also a backer of Vishal Gondal-led GOQii and a co-working start-up, among many others.