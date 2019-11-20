10 Exercises for Young Entrepreneurs
Want to stay active, feel strong and reduce mental stress? Exercise regularly.
Exercise is one of the most important routines successful people follow and its benefits cannot be overstated. Exercise to our body is what maintenance is to a car. For entrepreneurs, who have to juggle multiple roles every day and stay at the top of their game, exercise comes with added benefit of boosting creativity.
Getting good amount of exercise daily or even five times in a week is highly rewarding in the long term. To name a few benefits, exercise…
1) Helps with fat loss/muscle gain depending on the type/form of exercises you perform.
2) Helps in building lung capacity and improves energy levels.
3) Improves concentration and brain function.
4) Keeps one's bones and joints strong and lubricated.
5) Irrespective of its form, it is proven to improve quality of sleep.
6) Makes performing daily activities relatively easy.
How Often Should you Exercise?
The simple answer is every day.
It is important to perform some form of physical activity every day. Exercise doesn't always mean going for a 10 mile run or lifting heavy weights in the gym. Sometimes, it can be kept simple in the form of a 30 minute brisk walk or a few body weight exercises.
How Long Should one Exercise?
It is recommended to exercise for at least 30 minutes every day. Duration and intensity of exercise can vary depending on whether you are looking to lose weight or build your body.
“Shed down weight and stay fit even while travelling” should be the mantra.
Here are 10 types of exercises for young entrepreneurs that don't require them to go to gym and can be done even while travelling:
1. Bodyweight squats (10 each side X 3 sets)
Squats help tone the calves, glutes, hamstrings, core and quadriceps.
Alternate jump lunges (7 each side X 3 sets)
Tones glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings and help build stability.
Push ups (10 each side X 3 sets)
Mountain climbers (20 each side X 3 sets)
Mountain climbers is an intense exercise that works on nearly all the muscles of the body, including the shoulder, chest, triceps, biceps, core, quadriceps, hamstrings and hip abductors.
Jumping jacks (30 seconds X 3 sets)
Improves your cardiovascular endurance along with working your core, lower body and some parts of the upper body.
High knees and butt kicks (30seconds each X 3 sets)
Works your core and lower body while increasing your heart rate.
High Plank jacks (20 seconds X 3 sets)
Works on your shoulders, biceps, triceps, core and glutes.
Elbow plank holds (45 seconds X 3 sets)
Improves core stability.
Side plank holds (30 seconds each side X 3 sets)
Works your sides while also improving core stability.
Step ups (7 each side X3 sets)
Works and tones quadriceps and glutes.
Bonus Exercises to Burn Fat
Sprint repeats on treadmill or in an open field at 1:1 ratio—run for 30 seconds at speed 15km/h and then walk for the next 30 seconds at a speed 5.5km/h. Repeat this for 6-8 rounds.
One can also do inclined plane walking at preferred speed for 5 minutes for 3 sets.
Make sure to stretch your muscles for 45-90 seconds about 15-20 minutes post every session.