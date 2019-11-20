10 Exercises for Young Entrepreneurs

Exercise is one of the most important routines successful people follow

November 20, 2019 3 min read

Want to stay active, feel strong and reduce mental stress? Exercise regularly.

Exercise is one of the most important routines successful people follow and its benefits cannot be overstated. Exercise to our body is what maintenance is to a car. For entrepreneurs, who have to juggle multiple roles every day and stay at the top of their game, exercise comes with added benefit of boosting creativity.

Getting good amount of exercise daily or even five times in a week is highly rewarding in the long term. To name a few benefits, exercise…

1) Helps with fat loss/muscle gain depending on the type/form of exercises you perform.

2) Helps in building lung capacity and improves energy levels.

3) Improves concentration and brain function.

4) Keeps one's bones and joints strong and lubricated.

5) Irrespective of its form, it is proven to improve quality of sleep.

6) Makes performing daily activities relatively easy.

How Often Should you Exercise?

The simple answer is every day.

It is important to perform some form of physical activity every day. Exercise doesn't always mean going for a 10 mile run or lifting heavy weights in the gym. Sometimes, it can be kept simple in the form of a 30 minute brisk walk or a few body weight exercises.

How Long Should one Exercise?

It is recommended to exercise for at least 30 minutes every day. Duration and intensity of exercise can vary depending on whether you are looking to lose weight or build your body.

“Shed down weight and stay fit even while travelling” should be the mantra.

Here are 10 types of exercises for young entrepreneurs that don't require them to go to gym and can be done even while travelling: