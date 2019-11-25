This Startup is Most Valued in India, Followed by Oyo Rooms, Snapdeal, Ola and Byju's

Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm will be the most valuable start-up in India with a recent fundraise of $1 billion

November 25, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, raised capital from a series of existing investors including Ant Financial and SoftBank’s Vision Fund. According to reports, the capital infusion is worth $1 billion and the total valuation of company has reached a staggering $16 billion.

According to company financing and angel investment database platform, CB Insights, One97 Communications tops the Indian list of The Global Unicorn Club: Current Private Companies Valued at 1Bn+. Here are the most valuable start-ups of India. What is also important to note is that a company like Flipkart would also have been in the list had it not been acquired by Walmart.