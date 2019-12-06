[Weekly Funding Wrap-Up] From Logistics To Wellness - Startups Who Raised Capital This Week

Jaipur headquartered CarDekho emerged as the biggest winner by getting USD 70 million from Chinese major Ping An Global Voyager

The gloom of economic slowdown does not seem to have got to the Indian startup ecosystem as week after week startups across stages continue to raise huge chunks of funds from investors. The previous week saw startups from varied sectors, including automobile, logistics, co-living and health and wellness raise funding from some of the major venture capitalist funds.

Jaipur headquartered Cardekho bagged the heaviest cheque amongst all of them. Its funding is also a sign of big investors' rising interest in tier II cities startups.

Here's a weekly roundup of the startup funding that took place between 1 and 6 December.