First Jobs of Successful Indians

From a train ticket examiner to a brewer, we tell you about first jobs of highly accomplished Indians
First Jobs of Successful Indians
Image credit: LinkedIn:Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Before celebrated superstar Rajinikanth landed his big break in Tamil films, he worked as a bus conductor in Bangalore Transport Service.

Likewise Rajinikanth, many Indian celebrities and prominent business leaders had different careers before they made it big in their current roles. From a train ticket examiner to a brewer, we tell you about first jobs of four highly accomplished Indians.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata
Image credit: Twitter:Ratan Tata

Despite being part of the Tata family, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons did not start his career in the Tata group at a managerial position.

Rata N Tata started by shoveling limestone and handling the blast furnace in the shop floor of Tata Steel.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Image credit: LinkedIn:Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Leading a multi-billion dollar biopharmaceutical company, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wanted to build a career in brewing beer before she became a biotech entrepreneur.

She interned as a trainee brewer in Australia after graduating as a Master Brewer from Ballarat Brewing School in Australia in 1975. However, when she came to India to pursue a professional career in brewing, she was disappointed to face gender bias in the Indian brewing industry. After facing rejection in the male-dominated brewing industry, she leveraged her knowledge in fermentation to start a biotech company.

M S Dhoni

M S Dhoni
Image credit: Blastin2016

Erstwhile captain of Indian men’s cricket team took up the job of a railway ticket collector at Kharagpur railway station to sustain his cricketing pursuits.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth
Image credit: Rajinikanth official Facebook page

Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, aka Rajinikanth, did odd jobs of a coolie, carpenter and of a bus conductor before starting a full-time career in movie acting.

