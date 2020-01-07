The move has become stronger after real estate firm WeWork's IPO fell through pushing Indian late-stage investors to focus on making money

January 7, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After being in the cash-burn mode for years, a few ‘start-ups’ are finally focusing on their core model and targeting profits for many reasons including market listing and investor caution. The move has become stronger after real estate firm WeWork’s initial public offering (IPO) fell through pushing Indian late-stage investors to focus on making money.

The New York-based firm failed to put up a definitive path to profitability due to which Masayoshi Son-led Softbank incurred major losses. The Japanese investor suffered $6.5 billion in operating losses from investments in cash-burning businesses including WeWork, and cab-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc., according to multiple media reports.

Here are a few start-ups who are prioritising profitability: