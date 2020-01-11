5 Reasons Why You Should Include Strawberries In Your Diet

It's a good day to inculcate some berries in your diet and improve your health

January 11, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Winter is here and it's time to pick from ripe berries! The thing about fruits is that it not just satisfies your tastebuds but also has various health benefits.

This deep red, heart-shaped fruit is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory enzymes that have various benefits. From keeping your heart strong to helping in weight loss, a handful of them and you are quite sorted for the day.

Nutritional Facts about100 grams of Strawberries:

Calories: 32

Water: 91%

Protein: 0.7 grams

Carbs: 7.7 grams

Sugar: 4.9 grams

Fiber: 2 grams

Fat: 0.3 grams