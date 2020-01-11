Personal Health

#5 Reasons Why You Should Include Strawberries In Your Diet

It's a good day to inculcate some berries in your diet and improve your health
#5 Reasons Why You Should Include Strawberries In Your Diet
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Winter is here and it's time to pick from ripe berries! The thing about fruits is that it not just satisfies your tastebuds but also has various health benefits.

This deep red, heart-shaped fruit is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory enzymes that have various benefits. From keeping your heart strong to helping in weight loss, a handful of them and you are quite sorted for the day. 

Nutritional Facts about100 grams of Strawberries:

Calories: 32

Water: 91%

Protein: 0.7 grams

Carbs: 7.7 grams

Sugar: 4.9 grams

Fiber: 2 grams

Fat: 0.3 grams

Start Slideshow
#5 Reasons Why You Should Include Strawberries In Your Diet

Immunity Boost

Immunity Boost
Image credit: Pixabay

Fully packed with Vitamin C, strawberries boost your immunity and protect us from infection.

Just add a cup of these red berries in your diet and it makes up for the perfect balance of Vitamin C we need.

Next Slide
#5 Reasons Why You Should Include Strawberries In Your Diet

Weight Loss

Weight Loss
Image credit: Pixabay

Keeping weight in check is a task and what better than eating some delicious berries that produce vital hormones like adiponectin and leptin. These hormones are essential as they increase our metabolism and burn fat.

Next Slide
#5 Reasons Why You Should Include Strawberries In Your Diet

Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases

Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases
Image credit: Pixabay

A Harvard study has stated that women who consume strawberries on a regular basis are at lower risk for a heart attack. Blueberries are one that helps in the same process.

They have a high concentration of anthocyanin (a flavonoid that lowers blood pressure and improves blood-vessel function). It even shuts down the production of bad cholesterol which blocks our arteries. They have anti-inflammation properties which make your heart stronger.

Next Slide
#5 Reasons Why You Should Include Strawberries In Your Diet

Fights Cancer

Fights Cancer
Image credit: Pixabay

High in antioxidants, they help us in fighting cancer. They have lutein and zeathanacins which shuts the growth of cancer cells.

Next Slide
#5 Reasons Why You Should Include Strawberries In Your Diet

Natural Sweetener

Natural Sweetener
Image credit: Pixabay
Sugar craving often makes us reach out for fatty items. High on calories and sugar, they harm our body. However, as strawberries are sweet, pop in these chunks to satisfy your sugar pangs.
Next Article

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

  • #5 Reasons Why You Should Include Strawberries In Your Diet
  • Immunity Boost
  • Weight Loss
  • Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Fights Cancer
  • Natural Sweetener
 Next Slide