#5 Reasons Why You Should Include Strawberries In Your Diet
Winter is here and it's time to pick from ripe berries! The thing about fruits is that it not just satisfies your tastebuds but also has various health benefits.
This deep red, heart-shaped fruit is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory enzymes that have various benefits. From keeping your heart strong to helping in weight loss, a handful of them and you are quite sorted for the day.
Nutritional Facts about100 grams of Strawberries:
Calories: 32
Water: 91%
Protein: 0.7 grams
Carbs: 7.7 grams
Sugar: 4.9 grams
Fiber: 2 grams
Fat: 0.3 grams
Immunity Boost
Fully packed with Vitamin C, strawberries boost your immunity and protect us from infection.
Just add a cup of these red berries in your diet and it makes up for the perfect balance of Vitamin C we need.
Weight Loss
Keeping weight in check is a task and what better than eating some delicious berries that produce vital hormones like adiponectin and leptin. These hormones are essential as they increase our metabolism and burn fat.
Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases
A Harvard study has stated that women who consume strawberries on a regular basis are at lower risk for a heart attack. Blueberries are one that helps in the same process.
They have a high concentration of anthocyanin (a flavonoid that lowers blood pressure and improves blood-vessel function). It even shuts down the production of bad cholesterol which blocks our arteries. They have anti-inflammation properties which make your heart stronger.
Fights Cancer
High in antioxidants, they help us in fighting cancer. They have lutein and zeathanacins which shuts the growth of cancer cells.