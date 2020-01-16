Want to Protect your Card Against Frauds? Switch it Off

RBI has issued a new set of rules for credit and debit cards, which includes switching them on or off whenever the cardholder wants

January 16, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India announced a new set of rules around debit and credit card usage on Thursday. Aimed at enhancing security of card related transactions and improving user convenience, these moves will come into effect from 16 March.

Users getting new cards will have the choice to opt for the new provisions. This means that the new features will not automatically be enabled in your card, unless you opt for them. Whereas, in the case of existing cards, cardholders can take the decision to junk the features they don’t want on their cards. However, in the case of those cards that have never been used for online transactions, these feature will automatically be disabled, as per the statement.

