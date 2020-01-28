[Budget 2020] Start-ups Want Angel Gone and DDT Slashed

Though funding cap of INR 25 crore for angel tax exemption has brought cheer to start-ups, the real devil lies in the details.

Only start-ups that are approved by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) qualify for this exemption. Some of the eligibility criteria for getting recognition from DPIIT make registration tough. So, tax experts and start-ups think that angel tax provisions needs to be simplified further.

Foremost, to qualify for tax exemption the annual turnover of the start-up should not have exceeded INR 100 crore in any financial year. This can be a major pain point for manufacturing or services start-ups as they can easily generate revenue above the stated threshold within first few years of operations. The threshold should be doubled to ensure that the tax relief reaches all industries.

Secondly, start-ups registered under DPIIT cannot buy shares and securities of other companies or make capital contributions to other entities. So, if a start-up wants to buyout another start-up, the tax benefits that it might have enjoyed becomes null and void, says Gaurav Chopra, CEO, IndiaLends, and president of Digital Lending Association of India.

“This clause restricts start-ups from investing in or buying out companies they find value in. This provision should be removed so that start-ups can expand operations and invest in other companies without having to worry about foregoing tax benefits.” Companies buying securities of other companies will only enhance the start-up ecosystem further, Chopra adds.

Moreover, tax experts say that despite change in angel tax norms, it continues to be imposed on startups. “The primary reason for this is that income tax officers are not in a position to properly understand the evaluations arrived at by start-ups,” says Aravind S., founder, The Filings, and a chartered accountant himself. Explaining why, he adds “IT officials are supposed to tax the excess premium received. So, in order to arrive at the excess premium they have to do an independent valuation of the startup and arrive at the excess premium. But unfortunately the officers tax the entire investment received.”

In Aravind’s opinion, angel tax should be completely abolished. “After attaching legal proceedings, it normally takes 2-3 years for a case to close. Also, the start-up has to pay upfront tax of at least 20 per cent, which can seriously affect cash flow for the business. And once the notice is issued, investors planning to put money in the start-up get indemnity from promoters,” he explains. This process severely affects funding opportunities for start-ups.

Another reason is that the onus of proving the genuineness of the source of funding continues to be on start-ups. If they fail to do so, angel tax is levied. The industry is expecting relief from this provision as well.