[Budget 2020] From Healthcare to Cybersecurity, Here's What These Businesses Expect

January 29, 2020 7 min read

The Union Budget is almost here and expectations seem to be running high. With key metrics showing deceleration for a while, and the economy well and truly facing a slowdown, businesses across sectors have pinned their hopes on some kind of measures to help pull things back on track.

"With a steadily falling GDP, manufacturing at its lowest ebb in a while and consumption refusing to bounce back , it would be imperative for the budget to usher in optimism and instil a greater degree of confidence across companies, investors and consumers,” said Shailja Dutt, founder at Stellar Search, a global executive search company.

From tax cuts to incentives, the wants are many.

Here’s what some start-up founders company leaders have to say about the current situation in their respective sectors and what they would be expecting from the budget on February 1.