6 Passenger EVs Displayed on Day 1 of Auto Expo

February 5, 2020 3 min read

If the first day of Auto Expo 2020 has to be summed in one word, it will be electric vehicles or EV.

The show was kick-started on Wednesday with major Indian auto manufacturers, including the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, among others displaying a bunch of swanky and high tech cars. Major Chinese SUV manufacturer Great Wall Motors of China announced its India debut by unveiling Havel brand of SUVs and electric concept cars.

From high-range luxurious models to mid-segment cars, most auto players staged their offerings in the EV segment. At a time when the government is pushing the electric mobility segment in a big way, it is only natural for the auto manufacturers to tap on the huge opportunity Indian markets present right now.

That said, the government and the auto industry will have to come together to create the supporting infrastructure for EVs. Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata took to Instagram on Wednesday to express a similar concern. “I would hope that the governments of the world and the auto industry can take a measured view on the propulsion system for the car of the future. The jump to all-EV is difficult, especially without omnipresent charging infrastructure. The approach should realistically legislate the different types of propulsion systems and our journey to electric vehicles can always be supported by improvement in IC Engines and introduction of hybrids,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Here’s a rundown of 6 electric cars that were launched in Auto Expo 2020.