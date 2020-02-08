Valentine's Day 2020: 8 Tech Gifts For Him & Her
In case you missed it, Valentine's Day is just around the corner. It's yet not too late and you can still pick something that your loved ones will appreciate.
Whether shopping for your partner, mother, wife, best friend or anyone else, the most celebrated day of love is one of the best days to remind those special ones how much their presence matters to you.
If you are tensed thinking a gift might be hefty for your pocket, let us assure you we bring you the best budget gift. Plus because our pick is from tech, it will truly be loved by your special one.
Entrepreneur India brings you a list of things that are not just fun but at the same time useful, smart and thoughtful.
(Note: Every product recommended in the list has been reviewed by us.)
Amazon Kindle 10th Generation
If reading is something your better half loves, what better than an e-book reader? While mobiles, tablets are there for e-books, there is nothing like Amazon Kindle reader for the purpose. The 10th generation Kindle lets you read for hours comfortably. The 167 ppi glare-free display gives you real paper feel and lets you adjust the size. This on-go library of yours can run for weeks on a single charge and comes with a built-in light.
Price: INR Rs. 7,999
Amazfit GTS
A smartwatch is a must in today's time. It does not just help you with time management but at the same time keeps a track of your health and fitness. Amazfit GTS is quite similar to its sibling. First and foremost Amazfit latest model's ecosystem and the application very well compete with its rivals Fitbit and Samsung.
Though it is heavily inspired by Apple Watch, it is one of the best in the given range. The touchscreen display lets you easily browse through different features and provides you information like step count, calories burned, heart rate and battery.
The best highlight of the model is that it can run for 14 days on a single charge. So if your partner loves to be fit or needs to get fit, this is the ideal pick.
Price: INR 9,999
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
The best way to make memories is by capturing them. While in the age of smartphones you might wonder why one should opt for a camera? It's simply because Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 needs a space in your collection.
A perfect photo clicking package, the model comes with a new selfie mirror, close-up lens attachment, and a built-in flash. Well, we assure you this experience couldn't have gotten better.
Price: INR 3,699
AmazonBasics 5-way Headphone Splitter
If you are planning to watch a movie or a series together on a laptop, this is one thing that can make it happen swiftly. The AmazonBasics 5-way headphone splitter lets you share a single 3.5mm headphone jack in various ways.
Yes, your search has finally come to an end and watching a movie won't be a problem, anyone. The device is available in multiple colours, comes with auxiliary cable and has a 1-year limited warranty.
Price: INR 349
XECH X2-TWS
Innovation is the key and Xech's X2-TWS is the perfect example of the same. Coming with a twin feature, this isn't just an earpod but also a power bank. The stunning Aluminum Alloy case makes it a model that will certainly please your eyes and make it an elegant pick as a gift.
Other than that the device comes with Voice Assist that easily connects to Google Assistant or Siri. The device gives you decent sound quality and lets you enjoy music on a go. Plus the tiny little bundle can fit in anyone easily.
Price: INR 2,499
Skullcandy Crusher ANC
If a good bass is something that truly impresses you Skullcandy Crusher ANC is the premium headphone that you are looking for. A great pick for the music fans the focus of the device is on bass-centric features and tuning. With limited options in the premium range, these headphones come as a pick that many might want to opt for.
Available in Deep Red and Fearless Black, the noise canceling and sensory bass feature makes it an out stand in the crowd. As it is the over-the-ear headphone, they haven't done much with the design but have tried their best to keep it comfortable.
While you might compare it with Sony's premium model, let us tell you both have different things to offer and you can surely give this one a try. The device comes with a built-in Tile tracker that lets you locate the device via Bluetooth, something many will appreciate. In order to use this feature just download the Tile Tracker app, set it up and you are quite sorted.
Price: INR 24,999
iPhone XR
If you are planning to give them an iPhone, just blindly bet your money on iPhone XR. Buying an iPhone does mean shelling a lot more than an average phone. Hence you have iPhone 8 and iPhone XR available at INR 35,999 and INR 44,900 respectively.
Well, none of the phones is cheap but the best to start with. If you can push your budget a bit then we recommend you to just pick iPhone 11.
Price: iPhone XR at INR 44,900
iSoothe
Our eyes are one of those organs that gets exhausted the most and we often fail to take care of it. A portable eye massager is what your loved ones need and that’s what makes us talk about Xech iSoothe. Think of it as a personal spa for your eyes that you can take anywhere and can use anytime. It vibrates, has pressure motor and is built with 42* Heat Compression Technology. The device massages the area around your eyes and forehead which helps in opening the blockages. What makes it worth is also that it has Bluetooth connectivity and an inbuilt speaker that lets you play music.
Price: INR 4,499
Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro
Declared as the best mainstream phone, Xiaomi has its way to capture the market and rule it. Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro are the best budget phones with premium features. If you want ultimate value without burning a hole in your pocket, pick any one of these blindly.
Features:
Redmi Note 8
- 48MP AI Quad camera with portrait, ultra-wide lens, macro lens, LED flash, AI support, beautify support | 13MP front camera with AI portrait mode
- 16.002 centimeters (6.3-inch) IPS LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2280 x 1080 pixels resolution, 403 ppi pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio | 2.5D curved glass
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android Pie v9 operating system with 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- 4000mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 32 hours and standby time of 540 hours | 18W fast charger
Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 64MP AI Quad rear camera with portrait, ultra-wide lens, macro lens, LED flash, AI support, beautify support | 20MP front camera
- Performance: Smooth gaming experience with powerful Helio G90T gaming processor, Game turbo and Liquid cooling technology
- 16.58 centimeters (6.53-inch) Dot Notch HDR Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio | 2.5D curved glass
- With Amazon Alexa built-in: Simply say “Alexa” to play music, hear the news, control your smart devices or check the weather wherever you are. Just ask - and Alexa will respond instantly
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android Pie v9 operating system with 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor
- 4500mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 41 hours and standby time of 666 hours | 18W fast charger
Price: INR Starting 14,999 for Redmi Note 8 Pro and INR starting 9,999 for Redmi Note 8.