7 Deductions You Can Claim Under the New Tax Regime

Though contributions made to PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi will not enjoy 80C tax benefits under the optional new tax regime, interest amount and maturity proceeds continue to be tax exempt

February 15, 2020 3 min read

Those opting for the new tax regime proposed in Budget 2020 will have to forego some 70 deductions and exemptions. These include some major tax benefits like investments under Section 80C, standard deduction of INR 50,000, House Rent Allowance (HRA), medical insurance premium, NPS contribution and Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), among others.

However, not all is lost under the optional new regime. For instance, even though contributions made to Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) will not enjoy tax benefits under 80C, interest amount, if any, and maturity proceeds will continue to be tax exempt.

Entrepreneur India tells you about some of the lesser known deductions that have been retained in the new tax regime.