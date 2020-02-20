Beauty

5 Beauty Products Every Traveling Entrepreneur Needs in Her Suitcase

Start or even keep your skincare routine while on the road.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
5 Beauty Products Every Traveling Entrepreneur Needs in Her Suitcase
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio
Contributor
4 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While traveling is crucial being a modern entrepreneur, it can also be the main culprit behind a whole host of skin issues. To start, your skin is the most hydrated at humidity levels above 40 percent, and the humidity levels on planes are barely half that amount. The result is skin dryness and irritation, as well as excess oil production which occurs when your body tries to offset the loss of hydration. These issues are only exacerbated by excessive travel, something business leaders find themselves doing often as they jet set off to meetings at international offices or travel the country in search of their next round of funding. 

Unlike those traveling for leisure, entrepreneurs don't have the luxury of spending hours getting the condition of their skin back to normal. So using preventative products (like the ones listed below) before, during, and after a flight is an important component to helping jet setters feel good and look good as they step off the plane and run to their first meeting of the day. 

Ahead, shop these five popular  beauty products that can help modern entrepreneurs look more like they've just walked out of a spa than off of a crowded economy flight. 

Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask

Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
Image credit: Sephora

A favorite rejuvenating mask amongst Sephora shoppers is the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask, a natural enzyme solution that restores the skin’s natural glow while also minimizing the look of pores and uneven skin texture. And like all Tata Harper products, this formula is vegan and free of any toxins, fillers, artificial ingredients, and parabens. Consider it the closest thing to getting a facial in your hotel room. 

Get the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask for $65 right now at Sephora

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Image credit: Sephora

It’s not just the pores on your face that overcompensate with oil on flights. So do your hair follicles. That’s where dry shampoo comes in handy. This gentle option from Klorane (which is fortified with oat milk) uses plant-based ingredients to get rid of oil, dirt, and odor that could be lurking in your locks post-flight. The shampoo is so effective that in clinical trials, 92% of users responded that their hair felt clean in less than five minutes. It’s Allure Best of Beauty award doesn’t hurt either.

Get the Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk for $20 at Sephora.

 

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick in Mauve Over

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick in Mauve Over
Image credit: Sephora

For a pop of color that completes your refreshed visage (without looking too over the top) opt for Bobbi Brown’s Luxe Matte Lipstick in Mauve Over. This natural hue looks great on a variety of skin tones and lasts upwards of 12 hours per application, meaning you won’t have to constantly be reapplying lipstick in between every meeting or during a coffee break.

Get the Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick in Mauve Over for $38 at Sephora

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intense Hydration Cream

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intense Hydration Cream
Image credit: Sephora

True to its name, the First Aid Beauty Cream delivers fast-absorbing and long-term hydration to normal, dry, and combination skin (it’s especially great relief for those who suffer from skin irritation or eczema). The award-winning formula is chock-full of skin-loving ingredients, including colloidal oatmeal (an FDA-designated skin protectant), shea butter and allantoin, all of which can help your skin feel cool, calm, and collected after a hectic travel schedule. 

Get the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intense Hydration Cream for $34 at Sephora.

HERBIVORE Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist

HERBIVORE Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist
Image credit: Sephora

When you only have a spare second (literally) while traveling to freshen up, grab the HERBIVORE Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist. Just a spritz of this blend of rosewater, hibiscus flower extract, and hyaluronic acid can help lock in moisture into the skin’s surface as well as reduce the appearance of redness. Plus, it also delivers a natural glow to your face that helps weary travelers look more well-rested.

Get the HERBIVORE Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist for $32 at Sephora

More From Women Entrepreneur

5 Beauty Products Every Traveling Entrepreneur Needs in Her Suitcase
Beauty

5 Beauty Products Every Traveling Entrepreneur Needs in Her Suitcase

Start or even keep your skincare routine while on the road.
Entrepreneur Deals | 4 min read
How to Work the Room Like a Network Hustler
Career Advice

How to Work the Room Like a Network Hustler

Learning to be a networking go-getter is easy if you follow this advice from a networking pro.
Kanika Tolver | 8 min read
How I Built My Business So That My Husband Could Quit His Job
Growth Strategies

How I Built My Business So That My Husband Could Quit His Job

The three-step business model that allowed my husband to quit the corporate world and come work for me.
Tonya Dalton | 7 min read
Why Everyone Needs a Life Coach
Growth Strategies

Why Everyone Needs a Life Coach

Successful people have to grab progress by the horns.
Luis Garcia | 5 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Beauty

How a Little Lipstick Could Add Thousands to Your Paycheck

YouTube Icon

How This Woman's Life Completely Changed After She Posted a Beauty Tutorial for Brown-Skinned Women on YouTube

Science of Success

5 Ways to Overcome the 'Beauty Bias' That Can Hold Your Career Back