5 Beauty Products Every Traveling Entrepreneur Needs in Her Suitcase

Start or even keep your skincare routine while on the road.

February 20, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While traveling is crucial being a modern entrepreneur, it can also be the main culprit behind a whole host of skin issues. To start, your skin is the most hydrated at humidity levels above 40 percent, and the humidity levels on planes are barely half that amount. The result is skin dryness and irritation, as well as excess oil production which occurs when your body tries to offset the loss of hydration. These issues are only exacerbated by excessive travel, something business leaders find themselves doing often as they jet set off to meetings at international offices or travel the country in search of their next round of funding.

Unlike those traveling for leisure, entrepreneurs don't have the luxury of spending hours getting the condition of their skin back to normal. So using preventative products (like the ones listed below) before, during, and after a flight is an important component to helping jet setters feel good and look good as they step off the plane and run to their first meeting of the day.

Ahead, shop these five popular beauty products that can help modern entrepreneurs look more like they've just walked out of a spa than off of a crowded economy flight.

Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask

A favorite rejuvenating mask amongst Sephora shoppers is the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask, a natural enzyme solution that restores the skin’s natural glow while also minimizing the look of pores and uneven skin texture. And like all Tata Harper products, this formula is vegan and free of any toxins, fillers, artificial ingredients, and parabens. Consider it the closest thing to getting a facial in your hotel room.

Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

It’s not just the pores on your face that overcompensate with oil on flights. So do your hair follicles. That’s where dry shampoo comes in handy. This gentle option from Klorane (which is fortified with oat milk) uses plant-based ingredients to get rid of oil, dirt, and odor that could be lurking in your locks post-flight. The shampoo is so effective that in clinical trials, 92% of users responded that their hair felt clean in less than five minutes. It’s Allure Best of Beauty award doesn’t hurt either.

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick in Mauve Over

For a pop of color that completes your refreshed visage (without looking too over the top) opt for Bobbi Brown’s Luxe Matte Lipstick in Mauve Over. This natural hue looks great on a variety of skin tones and lasts upwards of 12 hours per application, meaning you won’t have to constantly be reapplying lipstick in between every meeting or during a coffee break.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick in Mauve Over

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intense Hydration Cream

True to its name, the First Aid Beauty Cream delivers fast-absorbing and long-term hydration to normal, dry, and combination skin (it’s especially great relief for those who suffer from skin irritation or eczema). The award-winning formula is chock-full of skin-loving ingredients, including colloidal oatmeal (an FDA-designated skin protectant), shea butter and allantoin, all of which can help your skin feel cool, calm, and collected after a hectic travel schedule.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Intense Hydration Cream

HERBIVORE Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist

When you only have a spare second (literally) while traveling to freshen up, grab the HERBIVORE Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist. Just a spritz of this blend of rosewater, hibiscus flower extract, and hyaluronic acid can help lock in moisture into the skin’s surface as well as reduce the appearance of redness. Plus, it also delivers a natural glow to your face that helps weary travelers look more well-rested.

HERBIVORE Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist