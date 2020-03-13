What to Shop From Wayfair's New 'Organization Collection'

Get ahead of spring cleaning.

March 13, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you’re tidying your home or your office, finding organizers that hold all your belongings is easy. The harder task is to find modern designs that will enhance your decor, not make it look like a de facto storage unit. Wayfair has a solution to this spring cleaning conundrum: its new Dotted Line Collection.

This 800-piece plus collection offers closet organizers, shoe racks, bathroom organizers and other useful storage solutions that allow homeowners and renters to minimize clutter around their home and make their space look beautiful while they’re at it. And in true Wayfair fashion, all of the items within Dotted Line are incredibly affordable, with many boasting further price reductions ahead of spring cleaning.

To help make your shopping efforts easy, we’ve rounded through hundreds of Dotted Line items and picked out our favorite options which you can shop below right now.

Dillon Garment Rack

Image credit: Wayfair

For those short on closet space, or lacking it completely, the Dillon Garment Rack provides an organizational solution that allows your clothes, shoes, and other wardrobe essentials to be displayed beautifully around your home. The mixed-material organizer comes with a single closet rods and four shelves, that can hold shoes, sweaters, dresses, and more. And its streamlined design that challenges spring cleaners to take a less is more approach to their wardrobe would make even Marie Kondo proud.

Get the Dillon Garment Rack for $68.99.

Bamboo Entryway 8 Pair Shoe Rack

Image credit: Wayfair

Instead of stashing your shoes, umbrella, and everyday bags into your entryway closet, why not make them a part of your home decor? The Bamboo Entryway Shoe Rack does just this by providing homeowners with a five shelf organizer that can hold up to eight pairs of shoes as well as taller items such as yoga mats or umbrellas. The bamboo material also pairs well with a variety of home decor aesthetics.

Get the Bamboo Entryway 8 Pair Shoe Rack for $36.99.

Scoop Metal Wire Basket

Image credit: Wayfair

There are plenty of ingredients you need within arm’s reach while you’re cooking, whether it be salt and pepper or olive oil. Keep all of these countertop essentials neat and tidy with a deep wire basket, such as this option from Dotted Line. It gives at-home chefs easy access to their go-to ingredients for when they need them at a moment’s notice. Plus it doesn’t hurt that right now this organizer is on sale for nearly half off.

Get the Scoop Metal Wire Basket for $10.23.

Cathy Cosmetic Organizer

Image credit: Wayfair

During spring cleaning season, we’re quick to revamp our wardrobe and streamline cluttered areas in our living spaces. But seldom do we think to take a good hard look at our beauty cabinets. If your bathroom cabinets are overflowing with unused products, declutter it with the help of the Cathy Cosmetic Organizer. Not only does it provide four drawers that help you stow away your go-to products, but its sleek design also helps you craft an Instagram-worthy beauty corner on your vanity table or in your bathroom.

Get the Cathy Cosmetic Organizer for $57.99.

White Grid Shoe Shelves - $219.99

Image credit: Wayfair

Give each pair of footwear you own a place to call home with this shoe shelving unit. The design can be mounted to the wall in your closet to give you ample space to organize and display your favorite shoes, and even has a spot for other additional items like sweaters or pants. As an added bonus, this nine-shelf display is also easy to assemble, making setup a breeze.

Get the White Grid Shoe Shelves for $219.99.