Coronavirus: 20 Do's and Don'ts To Stay Safe, Fit & Healthy
A daylong Janta Curfew over the pandemic made millions of people across India stay indoors. On Sunday, the state locked-down was implied to combat the spread of Covid-19. While the curfew has come to an end, many states have extended its duration looking at the increasing number of cases every day.
The condition of the country is at a critical state especially as India is one of the largest growing populations. The confirmed cases have risen to 418 creating intense and panic among citizens.
The government of Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra (certain parts), Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh has announced a complete shutdown till 31st March.
However, is the lock-down move enough to fight the coronavirus epidemic considering its population?
The spread is touching new high every day and no with vaccine or treatment available that can cure the virus, it is time for you to act responsibly.
Entrepreneur India last time gave you an insight on coronavirus preventions and practical tips to follow. Social distancing is the ideal way to go until it slows down as person to person contact only spreads it more. But the main question is how do you achieve this?
We bring you a quick Covid-19 rulebook that highlights the do's and don’ts so you can stay protected, healthy and fit.
DO's: 1. Social Distancing
It's time to practice social distancing, which simply implies to staying at home. Avoid coming in contact with people who are sick, even if they are not infected with the virus.
2. Six-Feet Distance
Find anyone coughing, sneezing; maintain a six-foot distance. Health experts believe that respiratory secretions from Covid-19 can't travel beyond the aforesaid distance.
3. Wash Your Hands Frequently
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Keep your hands sanitized (use sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol) as much as possible. Remember, dirty hands are your biggest enemy at the moment. Clean your hands before you eat food, if you have been somewhere outside first thing is to wash your hands the moment you come back.
4. Cover It
Use a tissue or napkin to cover your mouth every time you sneeze or cough.
5. Clean Everything
Disinfect everything that you touch every frequently. From doorknobs, lights, handles, surfaces, TV remotes, drawers, washbasin to toilets, make sure everything is clean.
6. Vitamins And Supplements For Immunity
Include essential vitamin supplements like vitamin B12 with Methylcobalamin, vitamin D3, vitamin C and turmeric in your diet. Make sure you have one dose of each every single day to restore and build your immunity.
7. Consume Liquids
Coconut water, lemon water, water with vitamin C supplements drink as much as possible to flush the toxins and strengthen your immune system.
8. Only Valid Information
Lot information is available out there on TV, internet and social media. But not everything is true. Please be careful about what is read and consumed. Make sure you check the facts are right.
9. Show Empathy
All of us need to stay home and be safe. The same applies to your house-helps. Give them day-offs to stay back home and return to work once the situation gets better. Empathize with things around. Try to help them with basic supplies for their health and safety.
10. Work Out
Give proper time to your body to work out. Stick to anything like yoga, home gym, meditation and more.
11. Spend Time
What no one could do, this virus has done. Bring families together. Before we all get engrossed in our lives again let's spend some quality time with our families. Bond over food, books, talks, and play dates.
12. Help Lines
World Health Organization is now available on WhatsApp, make sure you send a 'Hi' and stay updated with basic information about Covid-19.
The National helpline for India is +91-11-23978046, government helpdesk WhatsApp is +91- 9013151515.
Its toll-Free number is 1075.
You can email for more information on ncov.2019@gmail.com and their official Website is mohfw.gov.in.
Don'ts: 1. Social Closening
While we all love to spend time with people. This is not the best time to do so. We had one Indian Singer Kanika Kapoor case, let's not be part of such circuses anymore. Don't party and be part of large gatherings.
2. Assume Game
It takes seven days before the symptoms of coronavirus to surface. Do not assume that who all might be containing it or otherwise.
3. Eat Outside
No matter how much your taste buds are craving food that is not homemade. It’s crucial to not order, eat or intake any outside food. You never know who is cooking the meal and how is it being cooked.
4. Outings
We are totally in favor of social distancing but that doesn't mean you can't step out of the house. You need to maintain distance from humans not pets, trees, birds or air.
5. Meeting Elderly
Covid-19 affects people with lower immunity the most. Avoid meeting anyone over 60 years of age or anyone infected, unless that's the only resort.
6. Health Facilities
With the virus taking over the town, going to a health facility for normal flu or problem isn't the ideal deal. Don't go to these places until you have all the symptoms that check for coronavirus.
7. Say Bye-Bye To Salons And Spas
No matter how much you miss this and love staying clean. It's time to take things in your own hands and maintain your hygiene. And in the highlight, you might just learn a couple of new things.
8. It's Not All About You
In the current scenario, one should let loose one’s narcissist approach. People who come in contact with you matter as much. The relevance here is to keep the virus from spreading around. One wrong move can sabotage lives.
Note: The piece of information given above is some safety tips to keep you secure, and take precautionary measures. However, if you feel your symptoms are something similar to that of COVID-19, please consult a physician on urgent basis. This article doesn't guarantee your safety from getting infected.