Coronavirus: 20 Do's and Don'ts To Stay Safe, Fit & Healthy

With the rising number of cases every day, it is essential to know what works and what doesn't, to stay away from Covid-19

March 23, 2020 6 min read

A daylong Janta Curfew over the pandemic made millions of people across India stay indoors. On Sunday, the state locked-down was implied to combat the spread of Covid-19. While the curfew has come to an end, many states have extended its duration looking at the increasing number of cases every day.

The condition of the country is at a critical state especially as India is one of the largest growing populations. The confirmed cases have risen to 418 creating intense and panic among citizens.

The government of Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra (certain parts), Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh has announced a complete shutdown till 31st March.

However, is the lock-down move enough to fight the coronavirus epidemic considering its population?

The spread is touching new high every day and no with vaccine or treatment available that can cure the virus, it is time for you to act responsibly.

Entrepreneur India last time gave you an insight on coronavirus preventions and practical tips to follow. Social distancing is the ideal way to go until it slows down as person to person contact only spreads it more. But the main question is how do you achieve this?

We bring you a quick Covid-19 rulebook that highlights the do's and don’ts so you can stay protected, healthy and fit.

