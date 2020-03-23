Coronavirus: 6 Nutrition, Vitamins & Supplements Tips to Strengthen Your Immunity
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The hell has broken down and the fire is all around. Coronavirus pandemic cases are rising every single day creating panic among people around the globe. There is no antidote, vaccination, cure or treatment for Covid-19 yet.
The confirmed cases have risen to 418 in India, making the situation critical being it is the second-largest population in the world. However, after the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, the major cities are under lockdown in India to combat coronavirus. While we can't see how worst the consequences of this wildfire will be like. One thing for sure is while we all fear things, let's get responsible and take charge.If you are mentally and physically fit, you can surely fit anything. We already told you the Coronavirus: Prevention Measure and Covid-19: Do's and Don’ts. Now we bring you a full-fledged guide on what you should eat and what you shouldn't. From which nutrition, vitamins to supplements here's everything you need to include in your diet to boost your immunity.
Vitamins and Food for Good
This is the time when immunity is our top priority. Vitamins play an essential role in building our body. It's crucial to understand what we intake and what we don't.
Start with the following dosage:
- Fenugreek Water
- Vitamin B12 with methylcobalamin (around 1200-1500mg)
- Vitamin D3 (2000ru every day or 6000ru once a week)
- Vitamin C with zinc (there are various supplements available for the same)
- Include high protein in your meals and Turmeric based substance (tofu, nuts, cottage cheese, and soybean)
Say No To Raw
No matter how much ever you love raw food, give it a break for some time. While salads are good for health, keeping the present scenario in mind, let's give it a skip. Opt for a properly cooked meal and try to consume small portions throughout the day. Don't overeat!
Soup or One-Pot Meal
Cooking at times can be tedious when used to house-help. So opt for soups filled with a lot of vegetables or try for a one-pot meal which has a good portion of vegetables and iron.
Sleep and Workout
If these two things are not part of your daily routine, your immunity will never improve.
Make sure you are getting a good eight hours of sleep and you are working out for at least 30 minutes every day.
Do yoga, meditation, walk around the house, stretching or skipping.
Keep Yourself Hydrated
Water, water, water! Make sure you are consuming enough water. Be it with Vitamin C supplements like lemon, or glucose or just water with ginger/coriander, it removes all the toxins from your body. Keep your immunity intact.
Healthy Junk
A strict no to junk is essential. Opt for fruits with some fresh yogurt or berry compote.
You can always go for a piece of bread with almond or peanut butter when looking for something to just munch.