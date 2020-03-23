Coronavirus: 6 Nutrition, Vitamins & Supplements Tips to Strengthen Your Immunity

How to stay physically and mentally fit during the time of Covid-19? Here's your 101 guide

March 23, 2020 3 min read

The hell has broken down and the fire is all around. Coronavirus pandemic cases are rising every single day creating panic among people around the globe. There is no antidote, vaccination, cure or treatment for Covid-19 yet.

The confirmed cases have risen to 418 in India, making the situation critical being it is the second-largest population in the world. However, after the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, the major cities are under lockdown in India to combat coronavirus. While we can't see how worst the consequences of this wildfire will be like. One thing for sure is while we all fear things, let's get responsible and take charge.

If you are mentally and physically fit, you can surely fit anything. We already told you the Coronavirus: Prevention Measure and Covid-19: Do's and Don’ts. Now we bring you a full-fledged guide on what you should eat and what you shouldn't. From which nutrition, vitamins to supplements here's everything you need to include in your diet to boost your immunity.