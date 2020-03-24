Coronavirus: 6 Workouts You Can Do At Home To Stay In Good Shape
To combat Covid-19, the worlds are borders and putting their citizens under lockdown as labeled by World Health Organisation (WHO) as a pandemic, the outbreak of coronavirus is such that it's spreading like a wildfire and we are still clueless about how to get cured of it. To reduce contact between people, lockdown is the only solution until things come under control.
The more we stay home and maintain some distance from the physical world, it is essential to have the right information. While we already told you about coronavirus prevention, do's and don'ts of Covid-19 and what nutritions and vitamins to have, it is also vital that we understand how workout matters during this health crisis.
With curfew and lockdown everyone, gym, workout studios, and more fitness centers are out of our reach at the moment. This closure somewhere demands of us to make important workout changes. With the cases rising every day, to stay mentally and physically fit has to be at the top of the list.
It is very easy to follow into the trap of lazing around and getting addicted to the idiot box. Hence creating a routine for ourselves which involves exercise is essential. This is the most crucial time for you to stay at the best of your health or you will be left with nothing but regret.
Entrepreneur India brings you some simple but effective home workouts to kick start your day and stay fit!
1. Jumping Jacks
The best way to warm-up your body before you get into some serious work is Jumping Jacks.
- The trick is simple, spread your legs and shoulders apart as you jump with hands touching overhead.
- Then return to the same position with arms on the side.
All you need to do is find enough space and get set go. Go for 3 sets of 10 each.
2. Push-Ups
This might look like the easiest exercise to you but if your posture goes wrong, you will get an injury. For making the most of it, make sure your technique is right.
- Align your shoulder, spine, and hips.
- Position your hands shoulder-width apart (a little wide).
- Bend your elbows and lower body toward the ground.
- Make sure your elbows are at a 45-degree angle to your body.
Start with 3 sets of 5 each and increase the limit accordingly. If this is something you are an expert at, you already know the drill.
3. Cobra Pose
Easy but very effective.
- Lie on your front with the hands-on side.
- Place your hands (palms) down on the ground beneath your shoulders.
- Lift your chest straightening your arms.
- Gaze upwards for 20 seconds holding the position and feel the stretch on your abdominal and chest.
Repeat the same for 8 times in three sets.
4. Wall Sit
This might look like a no-brainer, but it actually takes real hard work and effort.
- Find a wall in the house where you can lean on.
- Sit against it as if it’s a chair with your legs at 90 degrees.
- Stand still in the position and hold. Back straight, stay in that position for three minutes.
You will soon feel the burn. Once you get used to it, increase your time. Do it three times in the set of three.
5. Chair Tricep Dips
This one is a real deal.
- Sit on the edge of a chair holding and grip the edge of the chair.
- Place your feet out in front of you.
- If a starter bent your legs, experts hold your legs straight.
- Now lower your elbows to a 90 degree and go back to the same position.
Repeat in 10 times each in the set of 3.
6. Sit-Ups
Core strength is important at this time.
- Lie on your back on the floor.
- Bend your legs and place feet firmly on the ground. Get this part right to see the best results.
- Cross your hands and put it behind your back. Make sure you are not pulling your neck.
- Bring your upper body touching your chin towards your knee.
Follow it 8 each in sets of 3.