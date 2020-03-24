Coronavirus: 6 Workouts You Can Do At Home To Stay In Good Shape

Amidst this crucial outbreak, roll and strengthen your body with the power poses suggested below

March 24, 2020 4 min read

To combat Covid-19, the worlds are borders and putting their citizens under lockdown as labeled by World Health Organisation (WHO) as a pandemic, the outbreak of coronavirus is such that it's spreading like a wildfire and we are still clueless about how to get cured of it. To reduce contact between people, lockdown is the only solution until things come under control.

The more we stay home and maintain some distance from the physical world, it is essential to have the right information. While we already told you about coronavirus prevention, do's and don'ts of Covid-19 and what nutritions and vitamins to have, it is also vital that we understand how workout matters during this health crisis.

With curfew and lockdown everyone, gym, workout studios, and more fitness centers are out of our reach at the moment. This closure somewhere demands of us to make important workout changes. With the cases rising every day, to stay mentally and physically fit has to be at the top of the list.

It is very easy to follow into the trap of lazing around and getting addicted to the idiot box. Hence creating a routine for ourselves which involves exercise is essential. This is the most crucial time for you to stay at the best of your health or you will be left with nothing but regret.

Entrepreneur India brings you some simple but effective home workouts to kick start your day and stay fit!

