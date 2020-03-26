  • Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic
Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic

Here are a few steps for maintaining good hygiene at home and keeping the virus at bay
Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic
Image credit: Pixabay/ Pexel
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
5 min read

With coronavirus cases spreading at a fast speed, the Indian government took some bold steps on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day complete lockdown to combat the ongoing pandemic. 

For a week now, self-isolation has become a way of life. We are left with no option but to be our knight in shining armor and to everything possible to protect ourselves from COVID-19.

As it is an airborne disease and the virus can stay on surfaces for several hours and sometimes even for days. This is the time it is important to fumigate any surface where the virus might have even touched. Looking at the ongoing scenario we all are trying our best to maintain sterility but many still wonder what needs to be done.

To make life a little easier, Entrepreneur India brings you a guide where we tell you how to disinfect your house amid the disease outbreak. From how to clean to making sure high-touch surfaces are wiped properly, here are some measures you need to take. 

 

Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic

Let's Start With The Basics:

Let’s Start With The Basics:
Image credit: Pexel
  1. Clean your house every day and keep cleaning things around when required.
  2. Clean your hands before and after cleaning the house for 20 seconds.
  3. Use alcohol-based disinfectants.
  4. In case using wipes, opt for the ones that promise to kill 99.9 per cent germs.
  5. Look for sanitizers with at least 60 per cent alcohol content in it. 
  6. If you don't have cleaning spray or wipes. Mix a few drops of dish soap with a spoon of salt in a small bowl of lukewarm water and use it for cleaning.
  7. Dettol, Savlon works as great disinfected as well for cleaning purposes.  
  8. Keep your dish, floor, and laundry cleaning water different. Do not use the same water for other activities.
  9. Always clean your bathroom surfaces. 
  10. The sponge that you use to clean the house, make sure you have scrubbed it with hot water after using it. 

 

Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic

Types of Disinfectants:

Types of Disinfectants:
Image credit: Pexel
  1. With 65-90 per cent of alcohol
  2. Wipes with label kill 99.9 per cent germs 
  3. Isopropyl alcohol/ rubbing alcohol (use carefully as it is flammable) 
  4. Hydrogen peroxide (don't mix it with vinegar)
  5. Sodium hypochlorite (mix it only with water)
Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic

Understanding High-Touch Surfaces:

Understanding High-Touch Surfaces:
Image credit: Pexel

For a while now you have been reading about high-touch surfaces. But what are they?

They are places which you touch the most. They are places like doorknobs, handles, Light switches, drawers, refrigerator and microwave doors, side tables, back of the chair, coffee machine, kettle, makeup products, door, windows, wardrobe, toys, toilet seat, electronic devices, TV remote, dining tables and more.

Cleaning those everyday religious is a mandate that you can't miss at any cost.

Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic

What To Clean And Where?

What To Clean And Where?
Image credit: Pexel

Understanding what, where and how things need to be cleaned play an essential role during this crisis.

From your bedroom, kitchen to bathroom, laundry and more, here's how you need to do it right!

 

Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic

1. Kitchen:

1. Kitchen:
Image credit: Pixabay

One of the best victims of the virus is the place where food is prepared. Keep a bottle of disinfectant just a hand away. Some obvious places where cleaning is required is the fridge, microwave, food platforms, vegetable drawers.

All the mental and silverware products as they easily get infected. It would be advisable to throw the grocery bags coming from outside. However, in case you plan to reuse them, soak them in soapy water and dry them in the sun. Empty the kitchen trash daily.

Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic

2. Bathroom:

2. Bathroom:
Image credit: Pixabay

Your towel can be your biggest enemy. As the virus stay longer on the wet surfaces than on the hard ones. The moment you use it, put it out to dry.

Don't forget to clean the taps, handles, knobs, mats, and the floor of the washroom. Empty the bathroom trash and toilet seat daily. 

Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic

3. Laundry:

3. Laundry:
Image credit: Pexel

First and foremost, the moment you come from outside-put that pair of clothes immediately for a wash. Use disposable/reusable gloves while collecting clothes from all around the house. Any laundry that could have coronavirus germs should be handled with disposable gloves.

Wash laundry in lukewarm water and always add disinfectant in your clothes. Also, run your washing machine once empty with just hot water, detergent and disinfectant to prevent the growth of germs. Also, make sure after usage you dry it up.

Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic

4. Bedroom:

4. Bedroom:
Image credit: Pixabay

Start with cleaning your curtain, side tables, television, curtains and bedsheets.

Change the linen frequently.

Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic

5. Accessories:

5. Accessories:
Image credit: Pixabay

From your watch, shoes to jewelry sanitize them with a spray as much as possible before wearing them.

P.S. Stay safe and stay home!  

 

