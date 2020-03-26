Coronavirus: 21 Ways to Disinfect Your House During the Pandemic

Here are a few steps for maintaining good hygiene at home and keeping the virus at bay

March 26, 2020 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With coronavirus cases spreading at a fast speed, the Indian government took some bold steps on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day complete lockdown to combat the ongoing pandemic.

For a week now, self-isolation has become a way of life. We are left with no option but to be our knight in shining armor and to everything possible to protect ourselves from COVID-19.

As it is an airborne disease and the virus can stay on surfaces for several hours and sometimes even for days. This is the time it is important to fumigate any surface where the virus might have even touched. Looking at the ongoing scenario we all are trying our best to maintain sterility but many still wonder what needs to be done.

To make life a little easier, Entrepreneur India brings you a guide where we tell you how to disinfect your house amid the disease outbreak. From how to clean to making sure high-touch surfaces are wiped properly, here are some measures you need to take.

Also Read:

Coronavirus Preventions: 6 Practical Tips to Follow Without Shutting off Yourself from the World

Coronavirus: 6 Nutrition, Vitamins & Supplements Tips to Strengthen Your Immunity

Coronavirus: 20 Do's and Don'ts To Stay Safe, Fit & Healthy

Coronavirus: 6 Workouts You Can Do At Home To Stay In Good Shape