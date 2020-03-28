  • Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before
  • 1. Smartphone Consumption Time:
  • 2. Television Consumption Time:
  • 3. What Was India Watching:
  • 4. Younger Demographic Spending Time Watching News:
  • 5. The City Gets Active:
  • 6. Covid-19 Hits Food, Travel and E-Commerce Hard:
  • 7. Self Isolation Is Social Activation:
  • 8. Breaking All The Records:
  • 9. The Hit and Miss:
 Next Slide
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before

Breaking all the records was Prime Minister Narendra Modi 21-day lockdown announcement which was watched by 197 million viewers
Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The nationwide lockdown to combat Covid-19 has turned everyone's life upside down. With no mode of entertainment and print newspapers in slow circulation, India has found its new companion.

The screen-time on tabs, TV, and phone screens have increased noticeably. Vision has become a source of information and entertainment. The lockdown has impacted every sector in India but is certainly a booster for television broadcasters. According to the latest BARC-Nielsen study on Covid-19 and its impact on TV and smartphone landscape, the time spent on it during week 1 of the pandemic has increased by 1.5 hours, a gain of 6 per cent.

The study revealed interesting statistics on what and how India is consuming virtual entertainment. While this might be a disaster for most of us, it is somewhere boosting the viewership for television and other online platforms.

Here are the key highlights:

Start Slideshow
Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before

1. Smartphone Consumption Time:

1. Smartphone Consumption Time:
Image credit: Nielsen and BARC

The time spent on it in the first week of the lockdown has increased by 1.5 hours from 23.6 hours in pre-Covid times to 24.5 hours post-Covid disruption.

Next Slide
Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before

2. Television Consumption Time:

2. Television Consumption Time:
Image credit: Nielsen and BARC

The viewership in the country witnessed a rise of 8 per cent to 959 billion minutes per week. Viewing time for Television increased by over 70 billion minutes in India.

Next Slide
Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before

3. What Was India Watching:

3. What Was India Watching:
Image credit: Pixabay

News channels saw a 57 per cent growth and kids genre with 33 per cent growth. Movie channels grew by 14 per cent while general entertainment channels (GEC) hardly saw a percentage growth. While the English speaking channel dropped by 19 per cent, Hindi consumption grew by 7 per cent.

Next Slide
Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before

4. Younger Demographic Spending Time Watching News:

4. Younger Demographic Spending Time Watching News:
Image credit: Nielsen and BARC
The people among 2-14 years age group recorded the highest increase in viewership by 20 per cent. It's also interesting to see that the same age group is also spending a lot of time watching news and movies.
Next Slide
Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before

5. The City Gets Active:

5. The City Gets Active:
Image credit: Nielsen and BARC

There has been a 22 per cent increase in viewership in the metropolitan cities. In Mumbai its 28 per cent growth and in Delhi its 22 per cent. The increase is special during the non-prime time (8:00-17:00) as people are working from home.

Next Slide
Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before

6. Covid-19 Hits Food, Travel and E-Commerce Hard:

6. Covid-19 Hits Food, Travel and E-Commerce Hard:
Image credit: Pixabay

The disease outbreak has hit travel tech, food tech, and retail drastically. Shopping apps/sites by 11 per cent dip in time spent by users, travel tech by 32 per cent dip in time spent per user per week and food ordering apps by 13 per cent dip in users and 21 per cent dip in user time per week.

Next Slide
Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before

7. Self Isolation Is Social Activation:

7. Self Isolation Is Social Activation:
Image credit: Nielsen and BARC

Consumers are more active on social media apps than before and spending more time online. The time increased by 25 per cent. The stats below show the time spent per user per week on different social media platforms like on Facebook by +23 per cent, TikTok by +20 per cent, Instagram by+25 per cent and Whatsapp by +27 per cent.

Next Slide
Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before

8. Breaking All The Records:

8. Breaking All The Records:
Image credit: Nielsen and BARC

Making new records and breaking all was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On March 24 when PM Modi addressed to the nation and announced the 21-day lockdown, it was watched by 197 million viewers. The number makes it the biggest single event on TV so far.

Next Slide
Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before

9. The Hit and Miss:

9. The Hit and Miss:
Image credit: Nielsen and BARC

Television and smartphones has become India's new favorite mate. The lockdown saw a huge increase in both TV and digital consumption.

The amount of time spent on social media also increased by a significant number. While e-commerce, travel, food saw a huge dip.

Next Article

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.