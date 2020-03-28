Coronavirus: 9 Facts That Proves the Pandemic Has Got India Glued to Their Screens Like Never Before

Breaking all the records was Prime Minister Narendra Modi 21-day lockdown announcement which was watched by 197 million viewers

March 28, 2020 3 min read

The nationwide lockdown to combat Covid-19 has turned everyone's life upside down. With no mode of entertainment and print newspapers in slow circulation, India has found its new companion.

The screen-time on tabs, TV, and phone screens have increased noticeably. Vision has become a source of information and entertainment. The lockdown has impacted every sector in India but is certainly a booster for television broadcasters. According to the latest BARC-Nielsen study on Covid-19 and its impact on TV and smartphone landscape, the time spent on it during week 1 of the pandemic has increased by 1.5 hours, a gain of 6 per cent.

The study revealed interesting statistics on what and how India is consuming virtual entertainment. While this might be a disaster for most of us, it is somewhere boosting the viewership for television and other online platforms.

Here are the key highlights: