How This Brand Became One of the Top Gold and Jewellery Retailers Worldwide

More than 200 stores worldwide and building an INR 27,000 Crore Jewellery brand, the story of Malabar Gold is incredible

March 30, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MP Ahammed, Founder, Malabar Gold & Diamonds started his entrepreneurial odyssey with spices and copra trade. His first stint imbibed precious business lessons that no top management institute could have ever imparted.

However, he soon realized the limitations of this business and ventured into gold jewellery in 1993 by setting up the first retail showroom in Kozhikode. What started with one store today comprises 250 stores. Let’s walk through the global journey of his retailer.

Entrepreneur India got in a conversation with the MP Ahammed, Founder, Malabar Gold & Diamonds who spoke about his journey.