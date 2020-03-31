23 Facts That Will Deflate All the Myths about Coronavirus

A mass of fabrication has enclosing the topic as the global pandemic of Covid-19 had taken over the world by storm. Some of these conspiracies and myths have been addressed in this feature

March 31, 2020 7 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As Covid-19 became a global pandemic, the information about it started spreading everywhere. Some true, some misleading. We still don't know a lot about coronavirus. Doctors, researchers, and scientists are working on this virus trying their best to learn something new every single day. From how the virus spreads and works to how it's transmitted to finding a cure.

We know the do's and the don'ts, basic things to prevent coronavirus, the way to strengthen our immunity, social distancing, and physical exercises to self-isolation. We know the primary things but as we stay home, more questions arise about safety as how to sanitize things and disinfect our homes.

Information plays an essential role but learning the facts and debunking myths is what will keep us healthy, fit and safe. Trust source like WHO. Government Officials, The United Nations (UN), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, provide authentic information which is the need of the hour.

Myths and false information during the crisis only add on to the trouble. An ideal way to deal during this time is to cross-check information. In order to prevent the same here's a list of myth-buster from official sources like WHO, UN, Government of India and many more.

Here are 23 facts that will debunk the myths and answer all your questions:

Also Read:

Coronavirus: 6 Nutrition, Vitamins & Supplements Tips to Strengthen Your Immunity

Coronavirus: 20 Do's and Don'ts To Stay Safe, Fit & Healthy

Coronavirus: 6 Workouts You Can Do At Home To Stay In Good Shape

Coronavirus: 14 Tips To Follow While Withdrawing Money From Banks and ATMs

Coronavirus Preventions: 6 Practical Tips to Follow Without Shutting off Yourself from the World