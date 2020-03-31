23 Facts That Will Deflate All the Myths about Coronavirus
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
As Covid-19 became a global pandemic, the information about it started spreading everywhere. Some true, some misleading. We still don't know a lot about coronavirus. Doctors, researchers, and scientists are working on this virus trying their best to learn something new every single day. From how the virus spreads and works to how it's transmitted to finding a cure.
We know the do's and the don'ts, basic things to prevent coronavirus, the way to strengthen our immunity, social distancing, and physical exercises to self-isolation. We know the primary things but as we stay home, more questions arise about safety as how to sanitize things and disinfect our homes.
Information plays an essential role but learning the facts and debunking myths is what will keep us healthy, fit and safe. Trust source like WHO. Government Officials, The United Nations (UN), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, provide authentic information which is the need of the hour.
Myths and false information during the crisis only add on to the trouble. An ideal way to deal during this time is to cross-check information. In order to prevent the same here's a list of myth-buster from official sources like WHO, UN, Government of India and many more.
Here are 23 facts that will debunk the myths and answer all your questions:
Also Read:
Coronavirus: 6 Nutrition, Vitamins & Supplements Tips to Strengthen Your Immunity
Coronavirus: 20 Do's and Don'ts To Stay Safe, Fit & Healthy
Coronavirus: 6 Workouts You Can Do At Home To Stay In Good Shape
Coronavirus: 14 Tips To Follow While Withdrawing Money From Banks and ATMs
Coronavirus Preventions: 6 Practical Tips to Follow Without Shutting off Yourself from the World
1. Hot And Humid Climates Kill The Virus
Doesn't matter what area you live in, COVID-19 can be transmitted in all kind of areas. Be it hot or humid climate make sure you have adopted protective measures.
Keep washing your hands with soap and water or sanitize regularly. Avoid touching your face to stay away from infection.
2. Consuming Eggs And Chicken Spreads COVID-19
Many of us have stopped the consumption of meat and egg under the assumption that it spreads the virus. Scientists are yet to discover if there is any relation between the two.
However, avoid eating animals that have died of any disease.
3. Cold Weather And Snow Cannot Kill Coronavirus
There are messaging going around that cold weather can kill the virus. Let's clear it for once and for all, no evidence has come to light that proves aforesaid.
The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, no matter what the external temperature or weather is. The only way to get rid of germs and viruses is by keeping your hands clean.
4. Hot Bath/Shower Does Not Prevent Coronavirus
Do you think the one suffering from coronavirus would not have taken a hot bath? Hot water on your body surely does not safeguard you from the virus.
As mentioned before, our body temperature remains constant. Anything extremely hot can burn you, be it soup or water.
5. Products Coming From China Can Infect You
This virus cannot last long on packages and letters so it is safe to use products from China, says WHO.
However, in case you still fear, sanitize the product before using it.
6. Can It Be Transmitted Through Mosquito Bite
There is no evidence that supports the theory that mosquito bites can spread coronavirus. So close your eyes and ears and do not believe whatever is being shared.
As it is a respiratory virus when you sneeze or cough, the droplet generated via it can spread the disease. So when coughing or sneezing, make sure you cover your mouth with a napkin or tissue or you cough inside your elbow.
7. Lab In Wuhan Created The Outbreak
This news has been doing round for a while now. As the number of cases increased, a rumor started that a Chinese lab near the Wuhan market was working on a secret bioweapon that accidentally got leaked and led to this. However, this ain't true.
8. Hand Dryers Can Effectively Kill The Virus
Hand dryers are not effective in killing COVID-19. The only use of dryers here is to dry your hands after washing your hands using soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.
9. Do Ultraviolet Disinfection Lamp Help
It surely won't kill any pandemic but will certainly give you skin irritation. Looking at the present scenario, none of us want to end up with another issue.
10. Yoga Is The Cure
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath might be right about a lot of things but claiming that Yoga can cure coronavirus is not one of them. It does help you in living a healthy life but curing the virus is not one of its chores.
Also Read:
Coronavirus: Perform These 14 Yoga Asanas and Stand United with PM Narendra Modi in Fighting This Pandemic
11. Thermal Scanners
Thermal scanners are obviously effective but only in detecting people with fever. However, if someone is infected and not down with fever, yet the machine cannot detect anything.
The reason behind it is that it takes 2-10 days before people who are already infected with the virus start showing symptoms.
12. Bat Soup/Snakes Started The Virus
Remember that video of a Chinese woman consuming bat soup that went viral claiming Covid-19 spreads through bats? Well, it's almost a four-year-old video. It's true that Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome was passed on from bats but nothing links bats or snakes to the virus yet.
13. Can Spraying Alcohol Or Chlorine Over Your Body Help
If the virus has already entered your body, no matter what you do, the damage is already done. Spraying alcohol or chlorine might act harmful if it comes in contact with your eyes or mouth.
However, both are great as a disinfectant to clean house surfaces but be aware of the quantity as it is flammable.
14. Using Cow Dung And Cow Urine Can Cure The Virus
While many claim that cow urine can cure many problems coronavirus isn't one of them.
Indian politician, Suman Haripriya recently commented that cow dung and urine can cure coronavirus. It's simply not true.
15. Would Vaccination Help?
No cure or vaccination has been developed for it, yet. Scientists and researchers are still working towards it. Though no vaccination will cure you of coronavirus, a vaccine against respiratory illnesses is highly recommended to protect your health.
16. Ayurveda, homeopathy Or Herbal Medicines Can Assist
AYUSH, a division in the Government of India has released some suggestion that talks about precautionary measures but scientists and researchers still have not said that Ayurveda, homeopathy and any other herbal medicines can treat you with this virus.
17. Pets Can Spread The Disease
WHO has stated that dogs cannot contain or transmit this disease as with the cows and birds are also immune to this disease.
18. Rinsing Your Nose with Saline
There is no evidence supporting this claim. It is true that rinsing your nose with Saline you recover quickly from common cold, but not against the virus.
19. Consuming Garlic and Onion
Garlic is healthy food and studies claim it has antimicrobial properties that help in building your immunity. But nothing proves that eating garlic or onion can cure this outbreak.
20. Elderly And Children More Prone To The Virus
The virus is not age specific. It can happen to anyone and everyone. However, older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease) are more vulnerable to it.
21. Corona Beer Leads To Coronavirus
Well, this proves the Internet is indeed a funny place. Corona beer cannot infect you. The only similarity the two share, is the term “Corona”.
22. Antibiotics
23. Vitamin C Helps Cure The Virus
Vitamin C is a great supplement to build immunity but nothing proves that it can cure the virus. There is no medicine or treatment launched yet.
Also Read:
Coronavirus: 6 Nutrition, Vitamins & Supplements Tips to Strengthen Your Immunity