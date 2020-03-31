5 Things Startups Must do During Covid-19 Crisis, According to Investors

All the investors unanimously agreed that startups should keep their cash safe and carefully look at costs. “Cash is the hardest commodity to get right now,” said Sanjay Swami, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners. “It should be preserved in a prudent manner by cutting on spends.”

Tej Kapoor, co-executive president, Fosun RZ Capital (India and Africa) said startups should have liquid cash equal to about nine months of expenses.

However, the focus should not just be on conserving cash but also on how that cash is being used. “We are advising our portfolio companies to stick to large banks and fixed deposits for their spare capital rather than opting for illiquid instruments,” said Fafadia. “At this juncture, the idea is to be risk-averse and not optimise on smaller variables, like return on investment.”

Anjali Bansal, Founder, Avaana Capital is advising its portfolio fintech companies who are into lending to even halt disbursements for a few weeks to keep the funds for themselves.

Cut on marketing spends, customer acquisition costs and put expansion plans on a back footing. At the same time be sensitive towards vendors and others who are at the bottom of the value chain and make payments wherever necessary. “Be sensitive but also conservative to preserve cash,” Fafadia said.