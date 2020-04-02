Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu and 10 Other Apps Deployed by the Government to Track the Pandemic
The increasing number of coronavirus cases has become a crucial concern for people in India, and across the world. According to the latest figure on India’s health ministry website, the total number of cases in India has reached 1,965 and the death toll has reached 50 by Thursday.
The governments in all the states are ramping up efforts to fight the crisis in whatever way possible. While the country is already under lockdown and emergency helplines have been activated, central and state governments have also developed mobile applications to make citizens aware of the current scenario and to track the spread of novel coronavirus.
The Indian government on Thursday officially launched its COVID-19 tracking app, Aarogya Setu, for both Android and iOS users. The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre. The aim of the app is “augmenting” efforts to “proactively” inform the citizens about the “best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19”.
There are other applications developed by the Union and state governments for coronavirus. A lot of these applications are available on Google Play Store and some others will be released soon. Some applications let you even do self-diagnosis of the symptoms for which you need to take a small survey. However, this has also raised security concerns among people.
Here is the list of 11 apps that have been launched by the government with the sole intention to spread awareness and fight the virus.
Aarogya Setu
As per reports, Aarogya Setu is using a government database of infected people to function. The app is available in 11 languages. To use the application you need to register using your mobile number. It also needs Bluetooth and location access to function. In case you are concerned about privacy, the government has assured that the data is encrypted and will not be shared.
COVA Punjab
COVA Punjab is developed by the Punjab government and is available both on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app also gives real-time coronavirus cases, measures, preventions, and latest updates.
Corona Kavach
Released by the Union ministry of electronics and information technology in association with the ministry of health and family welfare, Corona Kavach is available on Google Play store. The highlight of the app is that it gives a real-time location of coronavirus infected people. The app also keeps you updated about real-time cases, information, death cases and cured cases.
Mahakavach
Maharashtra government's app Mahakavach has both contact tracing and quarantine tracking. The app asks for permission to access your location. Nothing stated clearly when you open the app which makes it of little use. It is developed by the Maharashtra State Innovation Society. In fact, the app doesn't have its name anywhere and lands you to a page that says 'Private Kit'.
Test Yourself Goa
Developed by Goa’s ministry of health in collaboration with Innovaccer, Test Yourself Goa app's official description is to test yourself wherein users can self-diagnose coronavirus symptoms. The app clearly states that it doesn't provide medical advice. You can take a quick survey that has six basic questions that need quick answers like 'yes' or 'no'. From travel history to present symptoms, it tells you that they have coronavirus symptoms or not. The app is available on Google Play store.
Test Yourself Puducherry
The application is very similar to that of Test Yourself Goa. The app functions in the same pattern as the aforesaid.
COVID-19 Quarantine Monitor - Tamil Nadu
To ensure that citizens under home quarantine in Tamil Nadu do not violate official guidelines, the State government collaborated with Pixxon Ai Solutions to develop the COVID-19 Quarantine Monitor app. To use the app, users need to log in with a Tamil Nadu-registered mobile number.
Quarantine Watch
Similar to the Tamil Nadu government's COVID-19 Quarantine Monitor app, Quarantine Watch monitors the location of those under home quarantine in Karnataka.
Corona Watch
Another app by Karnataka government, Corona Watch apparently shows the locations of coronavirus-affected patients and their movement history of 14 days, something similar to what Tamil Nadu has done. The app also has a map that shows spots visited by people who were later tested positive for coronavirus and area where citizens are under house quarantine.
GoK Direct
An awareness application, the app is available both on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It's a simple corona-news app.
COVID19 Feedback
Developed by the Central government the app is developed to tackle the coronavirus cases in India. The app takes feedback from people who have undergone treatments.
Meanwhile, it is being said that other states are also working on the application. Indian government's official app 'Arogya Setu' is being looked up at and one can believe it might help us in staying updated about everything that's happening in the country regarding Covid-19.