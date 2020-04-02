Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu and 10 Other Apps Deployed by the Government to Track the Pandemic

The Union and state governments have launched applications to fight the pandemic

The increasing number of coronavirus cases has become a crucial concern for people in India, and across the world. According to the latest figure on India’s health ministry website, the total number of cases in India has reached 1,965 and the death toll has reached 50 by Thursday.

The governments in all the states are ramping up efforts to fight the crisis in whatever way possible. While the country is already under lockdown and emergency helplines have been activated, central and state governments have also developed mobile applications to make citizens aware of the current scenario and to track the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Indian government on Thursday officially launched its COVID-19 tracking app, Aarogya Setu, for both Android and iOS users. The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre. The aim of the app is “augmenting” efforts to “proactively” inform the citizens about the “best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19”.

There are other applications developed by the Union and state governments for coronavirus. A lot of these applications are available on Google Play Store and some others will be released soon. Some applications let you even do self-diagnosis of the symptoms for which you need to take a small survey. However, this has also raised security concerns among people.

Here is the list of 11 apps that have been launched by the government with the sole intention to spread awareness and fight the virus.