Coronavirus: 5 Mind Hacks to Feel Powerful and Remain Productive
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The world is going through one of the most challenging times. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. We all are trying to get accustomed to working from home. While the initial few days passed without much problems, now the idea of staying home is creating a bit of panic, discomfort, and anxiety.
Social distancing, virtual world, fear of what might happen next and discovering the unknown is turning out to be challenging. Adjusting to the new routine and making sure we stay at the top of the game is turning out to be not as easy as we might have thought. The toll of this is affecting our productivity and efficiency, to say the least.
The need of the hour is to self-coach and empower ourselves. Train your mind to perform better and be strong. We bring to you five brain hacks that will make your feel powerful in these helpless times and stay mentally strong.
Also Read:
Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu and 10 Other Apps Deployed by the Government to Track the Pandemic
23 Facts That Will Deflate All the Myths about Coronavirus
Coronavirus: 14 Tips To Follow While Withdrawing Money From Banks and ATMs
Coronavirus Preventions: 6 Practical Tips to Follow Without Shutting off Yourself from the World
Coronavirus: 6 Nutrition, Vitamins & Supplements Tips to Strengthen Your Immunity
Coronavirus: 20 Do's and Don'ts To Stay Safe, Fit & Healthy
Coronavirus: 6 Workouts You Can Do At Home To Stay In Good Shape
Meditation
Meditation is an ancient practice in India to stay mentally strong. It's amazing to see how we all are moving towards old traditional practices. Mediation keeps the mind at peace. It also helps you stay in the moment, clear your mind, sharpen your memory and boost your resilience.
If you are experiencing anxiety, this is something you need to start urgently. Starting with it might be a little difficult because it does take time to get used to. There are various applications and YouTube videos that can help.
Rest Your Brain
The amygdala, set of neurons in our brain, gets on an overdrive mode during such critical times. The function of this is to process emotions, how you respond and react. Hormones like cortisol and adrenaline also get very active when we feel that we are facing any kind of problem. While they are essential for survival, they have a negative impact over a long time.
This is when you need to switch on everything around you and just give your mind the required rest. Allow it to experience silence, calmness, peace and soothing moments.
Do things that make you happy—read, write, think about everything that makes you happy. Make the floor at your home your dance floor and just flow around.
Clear Working Hours
Just because you are working from home doesn't mean you pressurize yourself. Have a clear schedule and stick to it. Remember it is always about quality over quantity.
You can limit your working hours and give your best. This definitely makes you more responsive and disciplined.
Helping Others and Connect
This might sound a little vague, but it is effective. You are doing fine but are people around you doing great as well? Check with your neighbors if they have the essentials? Get on a concall or group chat, have a look at your loved ones. Some might want to share their problems. Hear them out and help them in whatever way necessary. Sometimes the best way to help is by just lending them an ear. Find out how people are doing physically, mentally and emotionally.
Treat Yourself
Every day make a checklist. List out the things you intend to do. It can be something as simple as arranging your wardrobe, calling the client, writing an article, sending out a proposal or mopping the floor. Throughout the day, work towards fulfilling the list. Have a reward for yourself by the end. A reward can be anything, watching a movie, reading some novel or treat bites. It depends on what reward means to you.
It is vital to understand what your mind perceives and transforms you both internally and externally. We hardly can control the pandemic Covid-19 and the terror it is causing around the globe. But we can certainly make sure our sentiments, reaction, and emotions are positive. We can work towards building a strong mindset and being strong-headed.
Also Read:
Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu and 10 Other Apps Deployed by the Government to Track the Pandemic
23 Facts That Will Deflate All the Myths about Coronavirus
Coronavirus: 14 Tips To Follow While Withdrawing Money From Banks and ATMs
Coronavirus Preventions: 6 Practical Tips to Follow Without Shutting off Yourself from the World
Coronavirus: 6 Nutrition, Vitamins & Supplements Tips to Strengthen Your Immunity
Coronavirus: 20 Do's and Don'ts To Stay Safe, Fit & Healthy
Coronavirus: 6 Workouts You Can Do At Home To Stay In Good Shape