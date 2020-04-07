Coronavirus: 5 Mind Hacks to Feel Powerful and Remain Productive

These will make you feel powerful in these helpless times and help in staying mentally strong

April 7, 2020 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world is going through one of the most challenging times. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. We all are trying to get accustomed to working from home. While the initial few days passed without much problems, now the idea of staying home is creating a bit of panic, discomfort, and anxiety.

Social distancing, virtual world, fear of what might happen next and discovering the unknown is turning out to be challenging. Adjusting to the new routine and making sure we stay at the top of the game is turning out to be not as easy as we might have thought. The toll of this is affecting our productivity and efficiency, to say the least.

The need of the hour is to self-coach and empower ourselves. Train your mind to perform better and be strong. We bring to you five brain hacks that will make your feel powerful in these helpless times and stay mentally strong.

Also Read:

Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu and 10 Other Apps Deployed by the Government to Track the Pandemic

23 Facts That Will Deflate All the Myths about Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 14 Tips To Follow While Withdrawing Money From Banks and ATMs

Coronavirus Preventions: 6 Practical Tips to Follow Without Shutting off Yourself from the World

Coronavirus: 6 Nutrition, Vitamins & Supplements Tips to Strengthen Your Immunity

Coronavirus: 20 Do's and Don'ts To Stay Safe, Fit & Healthy

Coronavirus: 6 Workouts You Can Do At Home To Stay In Good Shape