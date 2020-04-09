Coronavirus: 5 Tips and Zero-Equipment Workouts To Try At Home During Lockdown
The spread of coronavirus pandemic is worrying everyone globally. The increasing number of cases has resulted in lockdowns. While we all are trying to get used to this new life, this is also a time when we need to give utmost importance to our health.
Social distancing and self-quarantine is already a practice we have been following. However, with the lockdown of gyms, fitness centers, and other physical activity spaces, fitness routines have been disrupted.
But this shouldn't be the reason for skipping exercise routines, which is the need of the hour now more than ever before. In these tough times, it is imperative to understand the importance of building a strong immune system, good physical and mental health.
To get an expert opinion on a few easy do-it-yourself (DIY) exercises one can follow, Entrepreneur India spoke to Dhara Tanna, senior vice-president, Fitternity, who gave us an insight on workouts to perform at home to stay fit and in shape.
Looking at the present scenario and making sure fitness remains at the top of the list, she said, “Truefitness centres and the outdoors are out of your reach, but one can still take this as an opportunity to discover easy workouts which can be done at home.”
Here's a list of some simple zero-equipment workouts and guidelines to stretch those muscles at home.
Find Your Spot
Move Your Body
Working from home and sitting in one place for too long can create extra tension and stress, so even a small session of exercise at short intervals can aid in releasing pent up energy, stress and improving mood.
“It is important to incorporate basic circulation exercises in your daily routine. This can be done by getting up every 30 minutes and stretching, or alternatively, taking a short stroll around the room. It is also advisable to rotate your hands and feet at regular intervals,” she explains.
Home Essentials = Gym Equipment
You might not realize this but you can use several items in your house as a substitute for gym equipment for an effective home workout session. Giving some simple ideas, Tana said, “You can use bottles of water, oil jugs, sacks of flour, cans and other such items in place of weights. You can use a sturdy backpack filled with heavy items and wear them in place of a weighted vest. The kitchen counter can be used to aid you in barre exercises and a chair can be used to carry out a multitude of exercises.”
And we thought without a gym, doing weight was such a difficult job.
The Cardio Workout
Cardio is a must but considering we can't go out running, stairs can come for your rescue. “Running up the stairs is a great way to burn calories, improve stamina and increase your VO2 max (rate of oxygen consumption during exercise) levels,” she said.
It is advisable to start slow and increase your speed and number of rounds at regular intervals. “Stairs can also be used for a number of exercises such as inclined push-ups, split squats and more,” she added. In case, stairs isn't an option. Try mountain climbers, jumping jacks, burpees, squats, lunges and more.
Tune to Fitness Feeds
Locked up indoors also gives us ample time to be glued to our screens—be it your computer, television or smartphones. While we are enjoying some movies and music, let's also get active.
“Use the time to scroll down fitness platforms social media feeds, who are now putting out informative content—be it on fun indoor workouts, easy tips on exercise, nutrition and more,” she said.
Staying active has been scientifically proven to improve your mood and overall wellbeing. Remember to not push yourself too hard, and always listen to your body. The key here is not to get demotivated while you are stationed at home and use this time to take care of your body, so you can pick up from right where you left at your fitness centre once the world becomes sane.
