Coronavirus: 10 Ayurvedic Ways to Boost Your Immunity During the Pandemic
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The Covid-19 outbreak has brought the whole world to a standstill. People around the globe are suffering. It is one such crisis that is testing mankind and its survival potential. While the cases are increasing every single minute, the concern about health has taken the center stage.
We have already told you how you can exercise, stay fit and build immunity. There is still no medicine that can cure you, however, we can surely build a stronger body that can have enhanced resistance power.
While we all are following certain practices, let's move back to our history and pick a page from there. Ayurveda has always been a science of life that propagates the agenda of maintaining a healthy and happy living. The knowledge of Ayurveda’s is based on the concept ‘dinacharya’ (daily regimes) and ‘ritucharya’ (dietary and lifestyle regimens that are based on Earth's seasons). The simplicity of Ayurveda focuses on uplifting and maintaining his or her immunity, healthy life and transformation around it.
Keeping the present condition in mind the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) have come up with some ayurvedic health measures to boost our immunity with special reference to respiratory health. These ways prescribed by AYUSH are supported by ayurvedic literature and scientific publications.
Also Read:
7 Things to Know about Physical and Sexual Wellness in the Time of Coronavirus
Coronavirus: 5 Tips and Zero-Equipment Workouts To Try At Home During Lockdown
Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu and 10 Other Apps Deployed by the Government to Track the Pandemic
23 Facts That Will Deflate All the Myths about Coronavirus
9 Ways to Deal with Fear, Anxiety, Worry about Life and Job During Lockdown
Coronavirus: 14 Tips To Follow While Withdrawing Money From Banks and ATMs
Coronavirus Preventions: 6 Practical Tips to Follow Without Shutting off Yourself from the World
Coronavirus: 6 Nutrition, Vitamins & Supplements Tips to Strengthen Your Immunity
Coronavirus: 20 Do's and Don'ts To Stay Safe, Fit & Healthy
Coronavirus: 6 Workouts You Can Do At Home To Stay In Good Shape
General Measures to Follow
1. Adapt to drinking warm water throughout the day. You already have read about this, its time to follow it.
2. Make it a routine to practice Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes every day.
3. Indian spices have their health advantage which is now being recognized around the globe. Add turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic to your cooking.
Some Ayurvedic Measures to Enhance Your Immunity
1. It’s time to go back to your childhood and include one tablespoon of Chyavanprash to your diet every morning. In case you are diabetic, opt for sugar-free options.
2. Herbal tea/decoction, anything herbal is good for health. Opt for kadha (decoction). How to make it? Add basil, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger and raisin in two cups of water. Boil it till it dry ups to the quantity of one cup. Have it twice a day. To enhance the taste, you can add jaggery or honey.
3. Make sure you have a glass of turmeric milk every day.
Some Ayurvedic Procedures for Goodness of Health
1. Nasal application: Apply sesame/coconut oil/ghee in both the nostrils every morning and evening. It helps in keeping your respiratory system healthy.
2. Oil pulling therapy: A very vital practice to keep your throat healthy. Take one tablespoon of sesame or coconut oil in the mouth. Swish it around your mouth. It's like a gargling process. Do it twice a day.
Things to Do for During Dry Cough / Sore Throat
1. Steam inhalation with fresh mint leaves or caraway seeds. Do it once-twice a day depending on what is the condition.
2. Have freshly grated ginger with honey or clove powder mixed with honey at least twice a day in case of cough or throat irritation.
Note: The measures above are given by AYUSH and doesn't guarantee treatment for Covid-19. The advisory is to only boost your immunity and keep yourself healthy. In fact the symptoms are worse or persistent, please consult a doctor.
Also Read:
7 Things to Know about Physical and Sexual Wellness in the Time of Coronavirus
Coronavirus: 5 Tips and Zero-Equipment Workouts To Try At Home During Lockdown
Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu and 10 Other Apps Deployed by the Government to Track the Pandemic
23 Facts That Will Deflate All the Myths about Coronavirus
9 Ways to Deal with Fear, Anxiety, Worry about Life and Job During Lockdown
Coronavirus: 14 Tips To Follow While Withdrawing Money From Banks and ATMs
Coronavirus Preventions: 6 Practical Tips to Follow Without Shutting off Yourself from the World
Coronavirus: 6 Nutrition, Vitamins & Supplements Tips to Strengthen Your Immunity
Coronavirus: 20 Do's and Don'ts To Stay Safe, Fit & Healthy
Coronavirus: 6 Workouts You Can Do At Home To Stay In Good Shape