Lockdown with Kids: 5 Audiobook Apps for Productivity and Cognitive Development
The pandemic has brought our lives to a standstill. However, the load of work is making us tired. While we all love our children, we do get tired at the end of the day and would prefer life to get a little easy.
Reading bedtime stories, making sure they are doing something productive during the lockdown, we have listed down five applications that will manage and keep them engaged.
These apps make will never them be bored again, make their bedtime worthy and teach them something new every single day. When your child is all set to retire to bed or sitting clueless on what to do next, just put a book from one of these applications on and it will help in their cognitive development.
Audible
Google Play Books
Voot Kids
Amazon Kindle
Spotify Kids
Known for just music, recently they launched Spotify Kids, entering a new genre altogether. What exciting is the fact, they not only have audiobooks exciting additions like jokes, riddles, silly songs to keep them jolly all the time. They also read out to kids on good and bad habits. It's an apt app for growth, fun, learning and more.
While everyone is juggling between multiple roles, we can just take a little break. Let our kids enjoy technology and online platforms in a meaningful and constructive manner that will help in their cognitive development, better understanding and learn new things. Introduce them to audiobooks and give yourself a little break! We all deserve it.