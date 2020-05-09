#8 Audiobooks and Shows for Mothers to Elevate Their Personal and Professional Life
With the constant changing times and situations, people need to adapt. For working moms who always have a lot on their plate, it's difficult to strike the right balance between work and family. Being a mother and boss-lady is tough, but not impossible.
Both mother and working women need 'me' time where she can enhance and elevate her knowledge. Entrepreneur India has curated a list of eight popular audiobooks and shows from Audible that will help you grow at work and spend quality time with your family:
Brainstorm, Written & Narrated by Daniel J. Siegel
Dealing with teenagers can be difficult, and as a parent and mom, you’re always trying to understand and dig through their brains. According to renowned neuropsychiatrist Daniel Siegel, parents and teens can work together to understand and resolve those conflicts.
The book brilliantly deals with how brain development can affect a teenager's behavior and relationship development. He explores ways on how moms can build an equation with their teenage kids and be a parent and friend at the same time.
You, Your Child and School, Written & Narrated by Ken Robinson, Lou Aronica
As a working mom, it's difficult to monitor how your child is doing at school all the time. You are worried, wondering how your kid is doing. So here comes Ken Robinson, one of the world’s most influential educators is here to fix all your dilemmas.
From picking the right school and environment for your children, finding time to help them learn to the system of homeschooling, this book has it all. You, Your Child, and School is a key book for parents to learn about the kind of education their children need and what they can do to make sure they get it.
The Omie Yoga Show
Pregnancy Notes, Written by Rujuta Diwekar, Narrated by Nandinee Balaji
Preparing for pregnancy, or are you pregnant, or have a newborn? Rujuta Diwekar gives you all the various tips and tricks to take care of yourself and your little one in the best way possible.
For a working mom who is expecting or trying to figure out how to juggle a newborn and your work commitments, this book helps with everything from food, exercise, recovery, and how to plan going back to work. It also includes heritage recipes from all across the country to help you and your child.
My Ex Breast
Narrated by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and produced by Guneet Monga, My Ex Breast, a 7-episode series from Audible Suno has already got people's attention. The audio series deals with her intimate journey through her breast cancer recovery.
Health is always a crucial part of everyone's life and it is essential to get checked. Tahira’s story is an inspiration to women struggling with any sort of disease and shows them a poignant way to deal with all the stresses and turmoil, while also thinking about your mental health.
Stretched Too Thin, Written & Narrated by Jessica N. Turner
A lot of times, working mothers can find themselves being pulled in multiple directions, that they forget they need time for themselves too.
Stretched Too Thin is the perfect solution for women who are doing multiple jobs. The book teaches you how to parent without feeling guilty and work without neglecting yours. It shows you how to find time for yourself amidst caring for everyone else. Full of compassion and encouragement, get ready to be empowered with useful insights and tools to thrive as working moms.
No-Drama Discipline, Written & Narrated by Daniel J. Siegel, Tina Payne Bryson
Discipline plays a vital role while raising a child but it is also the biggest challenge. This book tells you about a child’s neurological development and the way a parent reacts to misbehavior affects a relationship.
The author tells you how to be calm when your kid doesn't behave most appropriately. It shows you how to reach your child, redirect emotions, and turn a meltdown into an opportunity for growth.
Sanjeev Kapoor Ke Khazaane
Well, the name itself does the trick. Lockdown is the best time to try your hand in everything and uplift your cooking skills. Sanjeev Kapoor has got you covered with amazing and quick recipes.
In this series, Kapoor talks about everything food highlight how the right diet can change the way you eat and look at food. Get ready to change your dietary pattern.