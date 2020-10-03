These Four Sectors Are Attracting VC Interest Even as Others Struggle Due to Covid-19

Amidst these tough times there are certain sectors which have continued to ride investors' interest and enjoyed customers' support

October 3, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a result of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, businesses across industries continue to be economically fragile. Ripple effects of the economic fallout of the pandemic are being felt in the venture capitalist space as well as investors become circumspect and also observant about the ongoing trend among citizens.

The ongoing anti-chinese sentiment along with the introduction of the new FDI regulations that prevents any neighboring country sharing land borders with India from making direct investments in Indian companies, thus need to seek approval further added to their worries.

However, the pandemic has proven to be a boom for some sectors as they continue to attract investors’ interests and enjoy traction from customers.

Entrepreneur India brings you the roundup of sectors that have witnessed increased investor’s interest even as most sectors struggle to stay afloat due to Covid-19 pandemic.