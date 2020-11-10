Cut Your Coffee Budget with These Brewing Machines on Sale Now
Studies show that the average American coffee drinker consumes 2.7 cups per day. Entrepreneurs are a significant part of this group — they love coffee. But sometimes, that love for coffee can be a bad thing. When you're looking at your monthly expenses and find that you spend $150 every month on coffee, it's time to think about another way to get your caffeine fix.
Fortunately, Kopipresso specializes in creating coffee consumption products for people living an active, busy lifestyle. Right now, you can get some of Kopipresso's best products at a discount. Check them out:
Kopipresso Espresso Press
If you're picky about your coffee, you know how hard it is to find a great cup of Joe. So, why not make it yourself? The Kopipress Espresso Press is the espresso equivalent of a French press. The manual pump builds up to 20 bars of pressure comfortably, allowing you to extract absolutely every ounce of flavor out of your espresso. Plus, it's compatible with Nespresso capsules, so it's easy to enjoy on a budget.
Get the Kopipresso Espresso Press for $49.
Kopipresso Portable Brewer Mug
The Kopipresso Portable Brewer Mug is like having a Keurig anywhere you go. This mug packs a coffee machine into a portable brewer-mug system to keep you fully caffeinated while you're on-the-go. You can prepare coffee with just three easy steps, and the built-in thermos insulation will hold warmth for more than six hours. It's no surprise that the Kopipresso Portable Brewer Mug has earned rave reviews from GadgetFlow, Trendhunters, and more.
Get the Kopipresso Portable Brewer Mug for $79.95 (Reg. $90).
Kopipresso T-Colors Travel Espresso Bullet
If you prefer espresso on-the-go, then meet the T-Colors Travel Espresso Bullet. This espresso maker is loaded with technology and operates completely wirelessly. The patented 18-bar electric pump ensures a crema-rich extraction every time you make a beverage. Plus, it works with both Nepresso capsules and coffee grounds so you can enjoy whatever kind of coffee you like. With the built-in battery, you can get 100 shots on a single charge.
Get the Kopipresso T-Colors Travel Espresso Bullet for $99.99 (Reg. $110).