Gear Up for Winter with These Warming Accessories

Stay warm all winter long.
Image credit: Anseris

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Winter is coming but the coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon. Typical respites from the frosty winter like going out to eat or drink may not be on the table for everybody, and getting together inside isn't exactly CDC-approved.

If you do want to be social or active this winter, you'll very likely have to do it outside. Or maybe you're one of the few still commuting to the office. Either way, you'll need cold-weather gear that can stand up to extended time in low temperatures — gear like these hand and foot warming accessories.

Heated Glove Liners

Heated Glove Liners
Image credit: Anseris

These liners feature full-hand heating that wraps all-around your fingertips to keep your hands nice and toasty. The full-finger heating reaches up to 150ºF for up to six hours at a time, so your fingers will stay comfortable for extended periods. The gloves are engineered with four-way stretch fabric, an adjustable wrist strap, and thumb and index finger touchscreen fabric so you can continue to use your devices without removing your gloves. They're supremely comfortable and easy to use by themselves as gloves or inside your favorite existing pair thanks to the convenient power button.

Get these heated glove liners in small, medium, or large for $102 (Reg. $139) with promo code: SAVE15NOV. 

Outrek II Heated Insoles

Outrek II Heated Insoles
Image credit: Anseris

If you're more concerned about cold feet, the Outrek II Heated Insoles feature the most sophisticated heating technology to keep your toes warm. Each insole has a thin, built-in rechargeable battery and fits snugly inside your boots. With the included remote control, you can turn the heat on and off or adjust the temperature between 110ºF to 140ºF. They'll last for up to six hours on a single charge, keeping your feet cozy and warm all day long.

A medium pair fits men's shoe sizes 4–7 or women's 6–9. A large pair fits men's shoe sizes 7.5–12 or women's 9.5–14 for $97.75 (Reg. $129) with promo code: SAVE15NOV. 

