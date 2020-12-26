What Pandemic? India Produced Record 11 Unicorns In 2020

Though 2020 will go down in history mostly because of painful reasons, India saw 11 startups turn Unicorn, the highest in a calendar year

December 26, 2020 6 min read

The year 2020 is finally coming to an end. The year which was supposed to see flying cars as per various sci-fi movies is now in its final chapters with the majority of people continuing to spend most of the time at home trying not to contract the virus. The outbreak of COVID-19 from last year brought the world to an absolute standstill for the better half of this year. Soaring active cases, stressed healthcare systems, rising unemployment, crippling economy snatched people's lives and livelihood.

India, a country with a massive 1.3 billion population, was among the worst hit both in terms of cases and the economy. In the first quarter, India’s economic growth contracted by a never seen before -23.9 per cent. Even with such a debilitating economy, India’s startup ecosystem which turned out to be a beacon of hope produced 11 Unicorns, the highest ever in a calendar year. To give a context, last year India produced nine unicorns and a year before that eight unicorns.

Let’s have a look at all the 11 unicorns.