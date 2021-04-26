Indian Startup Community Loosens Purse String To Tackle The Second Wave

While foreign governments and technology giants have lent support to India's fight against this deadly second wave, the Indian startup community has now come forward to provide a breather to the crippling healthcare system

April 26, 2021 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India has been breaking world records everyday for the last five days. The record India is breaking, however, is nothing to be proud of, rather is a reminder of the crippling healthcare system the largest democracy has. In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 3,52,991 COVID-19 cases and 2,812 deaths.

While foreign governments and technology giants have lent their support in India’s fight against this deadly second wave, the Indian startup community has also come forward to provide additional support. Here’s a look at startup founders/investors who are doing their bit and even inspiring others to help those in need.