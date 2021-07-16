Keep Your Hair Looking Great with the Best Wahl Clippers of 2021

July 16, 2021 4 min read

Keeping your beard and hair clean-cut is key to looking professional in any work setting. Although it’s not required by most employers these days, a sharp haircut will help you earn credibility with your clients, unconscious bias be damned. Now that some of us are starting to come back to the office, there’s no reason not to do so in style. And what better way to shape up your head and facial hair than with the best Wahl clippers?

The household name for professional barbers and average, everyday at-home stylists alike, the brand has been around for over 100 years providing high-quality clippers to both businesses and consumers. In fact, Wahl’s founder, Leo J. Wahl, invented the electromagnetic motor. It wasn’t long before that technology took an entire industry by storm.

If you’re looking for a new way to cut your hair and trim your beard, look no further than the best Wahl clippers, which we’ve carefully selected to help you make an informed decision.

Best Professional Clippers: Wahl Professional Cordless Senior ($138)

Best for Home Use: Wahl Clipper Elite Pro ($50)

Best for Fades: Wahl 79445 Extreme-Fade ($35)

Best for Pet Hair: Wahl Professional Chromado Lithium ($162)

Best Budget Hair Clippers (also: best cheap): Wahl Color Pro ($28)

Best Overall: Wahl Professional Cordless Senior ($138)

Image credit: Wahl

Those who work in barbershops have different needs than those of us still giving ourselves DIY cuts at home. Made for professionals by professionals, the Wahl Professional Cordless Senior provides a thorough cut no matter what style you or your clients are going for. With three premium cutting guides in the box — 1/16”, 1/8”, and 3/16” in size — as well as a styling comb, cleaning brush, blade oil, and a red blade guard, this shaver has it all.

Best Professional Clippers: Wahl Clipper Elite Pro ($50)

Image credit: Wahl

Because you might not trust yourself or your housemates to use industry-grade clippers at home, the Wahl Clipper Elite Pro is the best choice for amateurs. Yet despite being made with consumers in mind, Wahl didn’t cut corners (no pun intended) in the process of paring it down. Along with a high-performance, albeit near-silent motor, the Elite Pro includes with it 10 different guards, shears, scissors, a cleaning brush, a cape, a bib, and a comb at no extra cost.

Best for Fades: Wahl 79445 Extreme-Fade ($35)

Image credit: Wahl

There’s nothing quite like a fresh fade. However, as much as you might like them, paying a visit to your local barber every time you need another trim can put a huge dent in your budget. Fortunately, the Wahl 79445 Extreme-Fade exists to keep your high-maintenance hairstyle intact without the recurring charge. Specially designed for smooth fade cuts and touch-ups, the clippers come with 10 attachments and a powerful motor to boot.

Best for Pet Hair: Wahl Professional Chromado Lithium ($162)

Image credit: Wahl

Grooming a pet is quite literally a different beast from grooming yourself. Created specifically for professionals, the Wahl Professional Chromado Lithium is a safe way to navigate trims on all your furry friends. Not only does it work with dogs and cats, but it can also be used on horses, goats, pigs, and cattle too. A 5-in-1 blade ensures the utmost flexibility while a quiet operation helps to keep your pet or livestock 100 percent stress-free.

Best Budget Hair Clippers: Wahl Color Pro ($28)

Image credit: Wahl

The Wahl Color Pro is evidence you don’t have to pour out your savings to get a decent enough cut. Fit for any at-home barber, this affordable clipper set is color-coded so you know exactly what size guard you’re using without having to squint at the small text printed on each one. Since it’s wireless, you can use it off the cord for a whole hour before it’s time to recharge. But even then, you can continue your trim with the cable plugged in for the sake of convenience.