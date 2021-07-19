July 19, 2021 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Forget manual disposable razors and blades: the best electric shavers of 2021 are here to get you back to the office looking suaver than ever. Unlike traditional razors, electric shavers are fast, efficient, and don’t ask that you frequently toss out your old blades when they start to go dull. And since many of them are rechargeable, therefore don’t require new batteries every few months, they’re also better for the environment.

Unfortunately, electric shavers have — perhaps unfairly — earned a bad rap for not being as effective as an analog razor. Those looking for a close shave tend to write them off since their toothed blades can’t reach the same depths as the razor in your subscription box. But like all technology, electric shavers have come a long way since their conception. See for yourself in our list of the best electric shavers for all of your needs.

Best Overall: Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 ($60)

The cordless Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 is a testament to how far electric shavers have come in recent years. Its “5D” pivot technology is flexible enough to adapt to the shape of your face as it’s guided by your hand, bringing it close to your skin without hurting the device or yourself. A pop-up trimmer allows you to bring down the length of your sideburns or mustache without completely removing them. In wet or dry conditions, this is the best electric shaver you can buy.

Best Under $50: Philips Norelco Shaver 2300 ($40)

For anyone on a budget, Philips’ cordless Norelco Shaver 2300 punches way above its weight using a combination of 27 self-sharpening blades to ensure a perfect cut close to the skin. Flexible and versatile, this Norelco shaver can trace your silhouette without breaking a sweat. A pop up trimmer lets you shave the rest of your beard while simply cleaning up your mustache and sideburns while a single touch lets you open the cabin for an effortless clean.

Best for First-Timers: Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040S ($50)

Teenagers and other newcomers to the world of shaving will appreciate the Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040S for its close shaving capabilities without any nicks or scratches. Three pressure-sensitive shaving elements maximize comfort and minimize amateur mistakes. Best-in-class skin protection is essential when you’re first starting out, as severe razor bumps can last a lifetime. The 3040S is rechargeable and suitable for wet and dry shaves.

Best Beard Trimmer: Philips Norelco MG3750 Multigroom ($20)

Maybe you don’t want to completely shave your beard off, but you do want to clean it up. In that case, you can’t go wrong with the Philips Norelco MG3750 Multigroom. This all-in-one trimmer comes with 13 different attachments, to maintain beards of any length. This includes three hair trimming guards, three beard trimming guards, a stubble guard, and more. Philips claims its self-sharpening blades retain the same level of effectiveness over the course of two years.

Best Wet/Dry Shaver: Panasonic GB42 ($50)

These days, most shavers can sustain the impending threat of water, but very few are completely washable. The Panasonic GB42 is one exception, and the best of the bunch if we might add. This trimmer (which also works as a shaver when you remove the guard), comes with 19 different length settings, though it fortunately doesn’t necessitate the use of multiple guards. Instead, you can take this one with you in the shower and adjust accordingly.

Best Body Shaver: Philips Norelco BG7030 Bodygroom ($50)

Acting as both a shaver and a trimmer, the Philips Norelco BG7030 Bodygroom has two sides dedicated to each function, and it’s equally as effective in either mode. Because it’s totally 100 percent waterproof, you can not only bring it with you in the shower, but it also won’t fall out of your hand so long as you’re holding onto its rubberized ergonomic grip. No matter where you’re trying to shave, the BG7030 will last the entire session — up to 80 minutes per charge.