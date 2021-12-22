Keep Calm And Gift On

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's the jingle bell time of the year, when opening gifts from loved ones, takes you on a fun-filled ride. The year 2021 has not been easy. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit us hard with the second wave and mellowed our spirits.

This winter season is like a breath of fresh breeze amid the regular hustle bustle. We are on the verge of making 2022 a better and beautiful year. With Christmas and New Year's celebrations around the corner, the time is ripe to find peace and happiness. The joy always amplifies when shared, cause, sharing is caring.

The celebration time is a great excuse to spoil your near and dear ones with gifts, who would otherwise say, “Please gift mat lana, we only need blessings.” (Please do not bring gifts)

However, gifting often becomes tedious when there are too many options to explore. If you are confused about choices, we are here to help! We have curated a series of gifting ideas for you to surprise your friends, family and relatives.



From sustainable options to beauty, clothing, jewelry, it is an all-in-one list. Here we go:

Flower Aura

Be it your parents, siblings, friends, or special ones. FlowerAura rejoices every bond with the right choice of gifts.

Product type:

Flowers, cakes, combos, plants and personalised gifts.

Nykaa

Pamper your loved ones or simply congratulate them with the huge variety of gifting options available at Nykaa.

Product type:

Luxury gifting, corporate, personal care, health and wellness, beauty and fashion.

La Opera

Be it birthday, milestone, celebration, or a way to show your gratitude. With L’Opera, express your love on every occasion. Choose from the variety of french cakes, macarons, pastries and assortments.

Product type:

Cakes, macarons, pastries and assortment.

Claymen

Clay is ubiquitous and yet very unique. Claymen is an innovative gifting option for your loved ones on any occasion.

Product type:

Objects and sculptures



Lalumiere India

Why go for Lalumiere candles? They are minimal design scented candles and made up of soy wax.

The candles are sustainable, vegan, and biodegradable.

Product type:

Scented soy sustainable candles

Yellow Crafts

Artistic scented soy candles for every joyous occasion. Pamper your dear ones with environment-friendly yellow craft candles.

Product type:

Creative eco-friendly soy candles

Osmos

Very much inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics, Osmos appreciate simplicity, calmness, and modern minimalism.

Product type:

Homeware, decor, tableware and vases

Isharya

Opt for shimmery stones or go for plated gold jewelry! Isharya brings you a collection of luxury jewelry with modern aesthetics.

Product type:

Earrings, rings, necklaces and charms.

Laduree India

Ladurée India presents you with one of the most beautiful patisseries in the world, a notable representative of the authentic French style.



Treat yourself and your loved ones to the iconic French patisserie.

Product type:

Macarons, pastries, hampers, key chains, candles and books.

Swaroski

The holiday season is here and it’s time to spoil your dear ones. Nothing beats Swaroski’s edit of enchanting gifting ideas.

Go for statement jewelry, elegant timepieces and much more.

Product Type:

Holiday gifts, romantic gifts, corporate gifts, birthday gifts, sustainability.

Pandora

This gifting season, are you looking for affordable luxury? Pandora offers a wide range of modern and high-quality finished products.

Product Type:

Gift sets- charms, bracelets, rings, earrings and necklace.

Jaypore

Pick a curated gift from Jaypore’s handpicked range of products in gold print, brass, copper, wood and connect to India’s handicrafts heritage.

Product type:

Home decor, Jaypore label, accessories and personal care.

Fab India

A divine collection full of Indian tradition, culture and magnificence. Curate gifts for your loved ones with stunning Fabindia’s collection.

Products Type:

Clothing, home linen, dining & decor, furniture and beauty

Brown Living

Go for sustainable and earth-friendly gifting options. Shop from an extensive range of pre-made conscious gift hampers curated by Brown Living.

Product Type:



Corporate gifts, festive gifts, gift hamper and gift card

Propshop 24

No more boring gifts! Give your loved ones a gift that is fun, quirky, and also sustainable.



Product type:



Stationery, gadgets, travel, fashion, jewellery, beauty, food, personal

Studio Beej

Conscious buying isn’t a trend, it’s should become part of your lifestyle. At Studio Beej, curate sustainable gifts for any special occasion.

Product Type:

Gift hampers, gift cards, corporate gifts, and design on your own.

The Zappy Box

Make your gifting experience easier and simpler. Assemble your own Zappy box, go for a single product or choose from a wide variety of products.

Product type:



Pre packed gifts, holiday gifting, corporate gifting, and make your own zappy

Conscious Food

Gift your loved ones the goodness of organic food. Choose from the curated organic food range of Conscious Food.

Product Type:

SuperFoods, ready to cook, wholesome bites and dry fruits

Mason Home

Which one you’ll go for? The bling of art or minimalism of urban Scandinavian decor. Shop luxe home decor products for your dear ones on Mason Home.

Product Type:

Plants, home decor, furniture, tableware, and shell collection.

Ellementary

Ellementary is the one-stop gifting destination of all handmade artistry.

Product type:

Kitchenware, serveware, tableware, decor, and furniture and lighting.

Juicy Chemistry

Searching for right answer to all your skin woes? Well, the answer lies in nature. Juicy Chemistry helps you to find the right answers to all your skin concerns.

Product Type:

Skincare and beauty gift set.

Le 15

If you and your loved ones are in a committed relationship with French pastries, cakes and desserts, then Le15 is the right option for you.

Product Type:

Bake at home, macarons, hot chocolate collection, cupcakes and merchandise

Phool

Phool recycles the temple flowers into incense and much more. They are crafting a solution that honors emotional connection with the responsibility of nurturing and restoring Indian traditions.

Product type:

Incense sticks, incense cones and wellness packs

Mould

Mould collections (caricature, sculpture, museum art, and pop art) are curated with a deep focus on nourishing connections between people through connection and legacy.

Product type:

Anniversary, corporate gifting, housewarming gifting and everyday gifting

Good Earth

If you are celebrating an occasion, festive custom, or letting a cherished one know you care. Explore the art of gifting, the Good Earth way.

Product type:

Home decor, dining, wellness and apparel