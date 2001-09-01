Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

So . . . Where Are They Now?

When the dust settles after a business plan competition, what happens to the winners and losers?

By
This story appears in the September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It goes on in Hollywood every day: Screenwriters track downevery producer in town to pitch a story-the one they're surewill be the next Titanic. Replace producers with judges andscreenwriters with aspiring entrepreneurs, and you have yourtypical business plan competition. These Jeff Bezos wanna-bes pitchtheir business ideas in hopes of winning the grand prize-usually acash infusion for the business and extras like free incubator spaceand serious VC exposure.

The winners of such contests are admired and praised, lauded andworshipped (OK, maybe not worshipped). What happens, however, whenthe accolades stop and the real contest of survival begins?

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Science & Technology

5 Ways Machine Learning Will Impact the Entrepreneurial Landscape In 2023

Lucas Miller

Lucas Miller

Business News

Rumors Swirl That WWE Has Been Sold to Saudi Arabian Company as Stephanie McMahon Suddenly Resigns

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Read More