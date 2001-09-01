It goes on in Hollywood every day: Screenwriters track downevery producer in town to pitch a story-the one they're surewill be the next Titanic. Replace producers with judges andscreenwriters with aspiring entrepreneurs, and you have yourtypical business plan competition. These Jeff Bezos wanna-bes pitchtheir business ideas in hopes of winning the grand prize-usually acash infusion for the business and extras like free incubator spaceand serious VC exposure.

The winners of such contests are admired and praised, lauded andworshipped (OK, maybe not worshipped). What happens, however, whenthe accolades stop and the real contest of survival begins?