Even when the financial arena is dealing nothing but bum hands, angel investors can be the wild card that puts you on top.

Raising money ranks right up there with root canals and taxaudits as one of those not-so-fun, yet necessary, activities inlife. And the dotcom bust, tumultuous money markets and slowingeconomy certainly haven't made the money hunt any easier.

But that's the bad news. The good news? "There'sdefinitely money out there, and companies that have good businessmodels and combine that with great management teams can certainlyget capital today, from both angels and VCs," says Brian Hill,co-author of Attracting Capital From Angels.