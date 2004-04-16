Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your 500-piece mailing needs to go out by the end of the week? Aclient proposal needs to be typed and proofread by Monday morning?No problem, just have your assistant--oh, wait a second. Yourcity's zoning laws don't allow you to hire employees. Evenif they did, where would you put one--in the hall closet?

If you don't have enough space or work to invest in anemployee, but still have more duties than you can handle, considerturning to business-support services, which provide outside help onan as-needed basis. It's like having employees on call, exceptyou don't have to bother with training, paying for downtime,the complexities of payroll and benefits, or finding room and moneyfor another workstation in your home.

"Why do you want to get bogged down by the grunt workthat's involved in running a business--composing this andrefining that?" says Lynette Smith, executive director of theAssociation of Business Support Services International Inc."There are things you're better at and should be spendingyour time on. It's helpful to know what you're not verygood at and simply subcontract that work out to others."

Business-support services can provide a range of services, from"grunt work," like preparing mailings and wordprocessing, to specialized areas, like graphic design, bookkeeping,event planning or professional writing services. Other servicesoffered include database management, translation, Web research anddesign, answering services, and computer consulting. For adirectory of business-support services, visit http://www.abssi.org.