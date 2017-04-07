How Two Former Warby Parker Execs Are Disrupting the $32-Billion Luggage Industry The founders of the popular Away luggage label share how they started their high-end, direct-to-consumer travel brand with contributor Jessica Abo.

By Jessica Abo

Since launching Away, Jen Rubio and Steph Korey have generated more than $12 million in sales their first year in business. The duo has grown their luggage company from three to 40 employees and expanded from solely ecommerce to opening their first brick-and-mortar retail store in NoHo. With stores set to open in Los Angeles, London and Berlin, these two former Warby Parker executives plan to quadruple their business in 2017. In this week's video, the two explain what makes their luggage unique and share their key to success with contributor Jessica Abo.

Related: 5 Apps to Help Entrepreneurs Save Money

Jessica Abo

JESSICA ABO is a media trainer, keynote speaker, and bestselling author who uses her 20+ years of TV news experience to help entrepreneurs, C-Suite executives, celebrities, and philanthropists share their stories with the world. An award-winning journalist, Jessica has presented all over the country including at TEDx, Facebook, Microsoft, Delta Airlines, WW, and the United Nations. She has appeared on The TODAY Show, ABC News, Access Hollywood, KTLA, CBS, and NY1 and in Forbes, Fast Company, and Women's Health.  Her debut book Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media sold out on its first day and empowers readers with tools they can use to take back their happiness IRL (in real life).

