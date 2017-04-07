The founders of the popular Away luggage label share how they started their high-end, direct-to-consumer travel brand with contributor Jessica Abo.

Since launching Away, Jen Rubio and Steph Korey have generated more than $12 million in sales their first year in business. The duo has grown their luggage company from three to 40 employees and expanded from solely ecommerce to opening their first brick-and-mortar retail store in NoHo. With stores set to open in Los Angeles, London and Berlin, these two former Warby Parker executives plan to quadruple their business in 2017. In this week's video, the two explain what makes their luggage unique and share their key to success with contributor Jessica Abo.

