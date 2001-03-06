Putting Your Marketing Plan On Paper
The only way to determine if you're following your plan is to get it in writing.
When it comes to successful marketing, you've got to put itin writing. Writing things down serves two purposes: It forces youto flesh out your ideas and it serves as a reminder. Write downeverything you need to do to keep your customers happy. Don'tforget to include a budget, a time line and measurement system.Check your time line every week so you don't fall behind. Referback to your marketing plan on a regular basis--you'll be ableto correct small snafus before they become major problems, and youwon't let any of those great marketing ideas fall by thewayside.
