When it comes to successful marketing, you've got to put itin writing. Writing things down serves two purposes: It forces youto flesh out your ideas and it serves as a reminder. Write downeverything you need to do to keep your customers happy. Don'tforget to include a budget, a time line and measurement system.Check your time line every week so you don't fall behind. Referback to your marketing plan on a regular basis--you'll be ableto correct small snafus before they become major problems, and youwon't let any of those great marketing ideas fall by thewayside.