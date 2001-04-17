Getting A Site Checkup
Make sure your site's healthy by getting a quick online checkup.
Dead links, bad HTML, broken images-these are some of theproblems every Web site experiences as it grows and changes overtime. You may want to get a quick, online HTML checkup to make sureyou've covered the most basic HTML rules when building yoursite. Just visit a site such as Netscape's Web Site Garage or NetMechanic.com, and enter theURL for the page you wish to check.
The HTML checkup sites are usually set up so you can only checka single page of your site for free in order to entice you to payfor a more complete checkup. However, using the free version onyour home page is a great way to make an assessment to decide ifyou need a more complete checkup.
Your results page or "diagnosis" is usually rated frompoor to excellent, and includes the quality of your HTML, thepresence of meta tags and the compatibility with all browsers andcomputer types, which is called "cross-platform browsercompatibility."
Making sure even just your home page is in good shape helps keepyour site easily accessible by all visitors. Stop by for yourcheckup today!
